Bigg Boss 11 December 8 preview: Rocky proposes Hina, Hiten in tears after meeting Gauri

The glass doored house of Bigg Boss 11 will once again see some tears flowing as the family members of the remaining housemates will walk in the show tonight. Yesterday, we saw Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan’s father giving them some sound advice while Shilpa Shinde’s mother’s words got everyone emotional. As for Priyank Sharma, he was left in a loss for words when his estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal entered the house to give him an earful for hurting her. The other housemates have been eagerly waiting to see their loved ones, and Bigg Boss will have a really beautiful surprise planned for them.

The first to enter the house would be Akash Dadlani’s mother, who will have all the nice things to tell the inmates. In the cheerful mood, Akash and the other contestants will give her a warm welcome by rapping his popular “Bang Bang” song for her. The next housemate to be left emotional would be Luv Tyagi, who will break down on meeting his father. While his father will be all praise for his performance, he will tell Shilpa Shinde, that they are her great fans.

The next in line would be Hina Khan, who will find herself in Wonderland as she will see her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal walking towards her. Rocky will tell her that she is playing the game really well and her innocence is her key strength. He will confess his love for her and tell her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Luv Tyagi was all teary-eyed on meeting his father on the show! Tune in to watch their emotional encounter at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VEqMXk5abJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017

Hiten Tejwani, who would be desperately waiting to get a glimpse of his wife, Gauri Pradhan will finally get to meet her at the end of the day. While it’s easy to freeze movements, it’s extremely difficult to freeze emotions. Seeing his beloved after months, Hiten will start crying but being in the task, he will not move an inch. Gauri will advise him to not change for anyone in the house and will also lecture him for not taking care of himself.

The housemates are delighted to host Akash Dadlani’s mother in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the full episode! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/1IkGHsji5X — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017

She will then move ahead to Hina, and bash her for making ill statements about her husband. While everyone else will get to spend some time with their loved ones, Bigg Boss will play a nasty trick and not give Hiten a chance to speak to his wife or even meet her properly. Post her departure, Hina will be left angry at Gauri’s words and tell her friends that she had no right to question her opinion.

