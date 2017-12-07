Bigg Boss 11, December 7 preview: Amid tearful encounters, Arshi’s father spreads some smiles

Bigg Boss 11, December 7 preview: Contestants get a welcome surprise as their family members come to visit. Bigg Boss 11, December 7 preview: Contestants get a welcome surprise as their family members come to visit.

Staying away from family is no easy feat. And having stayed for more than two months inside the Bigg Boss 11 house without even speaking to their loved ones, the housemates will now be in for a happy surprise. As part of the luxury budget task, family members will be entering the house for a quick meet and greet. Armed with sage advice and messages from the outside world, the family members will surely add a new level of emotions to the roller-coaster ride of the gharwalas.

The first one to enter the house would be Puneesh Sharma’s father. He will go around the ‘frozen’ contestants with a personalized message for each one. Upon ‘release’, Puneesh would be overwhelmed to see his father and hold him in a tight embrace. The next one to enter the house would be Arshi Khan’s father. He will smilingly tell her that she should try a new haircut before engaging in a heart to heart conversation. He will share some pearls of wisdom and scold her for being so casual with host Salman Khan. He will advise her to call him ‘sir’ or ‘sahab’. His presence would be as entertaining as Arshi, and soon he will exit wishing his daughter all the best.

It would be now the turn for the mothers as first Shilpa Shinde’s soft-spoken and cheerful mother will enter the house and request everyone to not abuse the word ‘Maa.’ A visibly emotional Shilpa would be unable to control her tears and upon release, will hug her mother and take her around the house. Vikas Gupta will share an emotional moment with his mother and seeing them reunite, all housemates will start crying.

While most would be happy with their surprise, Priyank Gupta will be in for a shock as his girlfriend Divya Agarwal will pay him a visit. Upset over their failed relationship, Divya will give Priyank an earful, and advises him to play the game alone and not get influenced by his peers in the house.

The housemates get the Statue Task! Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as his father enters the #BB11 house to meet him! Tune in tomorrow to watch! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/V98w4J9d1J — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

Arshi Khan’s happiness has no bounds when she meets her father! Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/2MZRbaYVaL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017

Shilpa Shinde’s mother visits the #BB11 house & she has some wise words for all the housemates! Tune in tomorrow to watch what she has to say! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4pkvAeEYEG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

Catch this emotional and entertaining episode tonight on Bigg Boss 11!

