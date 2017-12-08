Bigg Boss 11 December 7 full episode written update: Family members of the contestants visit the house

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Arshi says she enjoys seeing the boys working in the kitchen.

Arshi and Akash get into an argument because Akash doesn’t cook well.

Hina is upset with Hiten and says she gets pimples because of Hiten’s tension.

Hiten reads the Luxury Budget task in which contestants have to stand still on the orders of Bigg Boss.

Akash says their families will come to the house.

Vikas says today is not the right day.

Shilpa starts crying and says she doesn’t know why she is crying.

Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Puneesh’s father comes and gives everyone suggestions.

Puneesh’s father tells him that Akash is his real friend in the house.

Bigg Boss releases Puneesh and he hugs his father.

Puneesh’s father meets everyone and suggests Priyank to cut Puneesh’s hair.

Bigg Boss orders Puneesh’s father to leave the house.

Bigg Boss once again orders everyone to stand still and Arshi’s father enters the house.

He gives suggestions to everyone and tells Arshi to change her hairstyle and look.

Bigg Boss tells Arshi to lead her father to the exit gate.

Arshi says Shilpa was looking at her father with bad intentions.

Arshi and Shilpa get into an argument. Vikas tells Arshi not to fight today as their families are coming today.

Arshi calls Vikas “Thaali ka Baingan”.

Arshi fights with Vikas.

Shilpa’s mother comes. Hina asks Akash if she is his mother.

Shilpa’s mother tells everyone that she is happy as everyone chooses Shilpa as their mother and advices everyone not to abuse their mother.

Shilpa is released from her position and she tells her mother that she talks a lot.

Her mother asks Shilpa to show her the house and give her something to eat.

Everyone meets Shilpa’s mother except Arshi.

After Shilpa’s mother, Priyank’s girlfriend Divya comes and says he has hurt many girls including her. Divya says to Priyank that you were not like this and tells him that her feelings were genuine and everyone is calling them fake.

Divya advices Priyank to follow Vikas only. She adds that he doesn’t need group and girls in this show.

Bigg Boss tells Divya to come through the exit gate.

Priyank doesn’t get the chance to meet Divya.

After Divya leaves, Priyank cries and calls out for “D”.

Vikas gets upset with Priyank.

Hina asks Vikas about Divya. Hina says she thought that was Priyank’s US girlfriend.

Hina tells Priyank that his image is being ruined in this show.

Hina tells Priyank that she warned him about Benafsha.

Priyank claims that there was nothing between him and Benafsha.

