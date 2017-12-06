Bigg Boss 11, December 6 preview: Is it an end to Hina-Hiten and Luv-Priyank friendship?

Bigg Boss 11 captaincy task takes a toll on housemates. Bigg Boss 11 captaincy task takes a toll on housemates.

With every passing week, the competition is getting tougher inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Added to that, the race for captaincy is only making things more spicy. The BB Day Care captaincy task will resume in tonight’s episode with contestants still vying for the enviable position of the next captain. Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan will be seen running for the ace position and will put their best foot forward to prove that they can be the next leader of the house.

Amidst all the planning and plotting, a new drama will unfold as mastermind Vikas Gupta will resume to using unique strategies to change the course of the game, and turning the task into a battlefield between Hina, himself and Hiten Tejwani. Hiten, wanting to become the captain will refuse to help Hina in the task. With this, Hina will lash out at Hiten saying that she is glad that the country will now see the ‘real and not reel’ Hiten.

This is not the end, the drama will further escalate as Piryank Sharma, Luv and Hina will discuss the nuances of the task. The discussion will soon turn into a debate and then an argument, and Priyank will tell Luv that they are no longer friends. Priyank will also ask Luv to stay away from him. Soon, Luv would be kicked out of the task and it would be now between Hina and Arshi to be the next captain of the house.

Arshi Khan tells the housemates that @lostboy54 is ruling the house at the moment! Catch the drama unfold tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/jRcX8uq5ep — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 6, 2017

.@ipriyanksharmaa and Luv Tyagi have a difference of opinion! Is their friendship at stake? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/ZE8GcUgerd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

.@eyehinakhan and Puneesh Sharma have an honest discussion! Is this the beginning of a new friendship? Keep watching #BB11 to find out! #BBUnseenAction pic.twitter.com/57WVwaymwl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

Who is going to be the captain for Week 11? To know that, catch the exciting episode tonight on Colors.

