Bigg Boss 11 December 6 full episode written update: Arshi is the new captain of the house

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Arshi slaps Shilpa’s doll.

Vikas makes strategy with Puneesh.

Arshi hangs Shilpa’s doll from the light.

Hina and Puneesh laugh on seeing her.

Vikas promises Luv that he will choose him over Priyank has Priyank never helped him.

Vikas tries to instigate Luv about Priyank.

Luv tells Priyank that Priyank is bad in Vikas’ eyes.

Luv tells that Vikas is telling him that Puneesh is stopping him from making Arshi the captain.

Hina tells Luv that Vikas is not going to choose him over Priyank.

Arshi slaps Shilpa’s doll with her sleepers.

Shilpa says Arshi is frustrated and Hina is encouraging her.

Puneesh tells Shilpa that two love stories are happening in this house, one is of Bandgi and Puneesh and the other one is of Luv and Hina.

On the buzzer, everyone runs to the parking area.

Shilpa comes last and Priyank loses his position in the captaincy.

Luv tells Priyank that he wanted to show him that they were not going to save him.

Priyank tells Luv he is nobody to show him.

Luv and Priyank get into an argument.

Priyank abuses Luv and Luv shouts at him.

Priyank apologises to Luv.

Vikas goes to washroom and asks Hiten to come along with him.

Hina asks Hiten to be alert and not to follow Vikas.

Hina asks Hiten to come in the ground area.

Vikas stops Hiten from going outside. Hina forces Hiten to come with her.

On the buzzer, everyone rushes towards parking area expect Hiten.

Luv doesn’t go in the parking area.

Hina shouts for Hiten but Vikas tries to block Hiten’s area and stops him from parking.

Hina shouts for Hiten to go.

Hina asks Priyank to monitor the task and take a decision.

Priyank doesn’t consider Luv but Bigg Boss stops Priyank.

Hina shouts that Hiten Tejwani follows Vikas and reminds him that his wife told him to be a leader not a follower.

Vikas takes some decision with Arshi. Vikas, Hiten and Puneesh get into the parking area.

Vikas tells Arshi that they will make Arshi the captain and she has to nominate Luv in the eviction.

Hina tells Arshi that because of Luv she will become the captain but Vikas will take the credit.

Puneesh gets last on the buzzer and Luv gets out of the contendership.

Arshi becomes the captain.

Everyone congratulates Arshi.

Hiten says to Vikas that because of him he heard bad words from Hina.

Vikas hugs Hiten and Puneesh.

Akash calls Hiten a loser for betraying Hina.

Hiten and Akash get into an argument.

Shilpa stops Akash from arguing.

Akash tells Puneesh in the garden area that Hiten called him loser and Shilpa stopped him.

Shilpa tries to get inside the house. Akash stops Shilpa and gives her a kiss.

Shilpa gets upset with Akash and asks him to stay away from her.

Akash apologises to Shilpa.

Arshi threatens everyone to be nice with her as she is the captain and calls Hiten “Hitto baby and Hickey”.

