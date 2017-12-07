Bigg Boss 11 December 6 full episode written update: Arshi is the new captain of the house

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 7, 2017 7:45 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Arshi slaps Shilpa’s doll.
- Vikas makes strategy with Puneesh.
- Arshi hangs Shilpa’s doll from the light.
- Hina and Puneesh laugh on seeing her.
- Vikas promises Luv that he will choose him over Priyank has Priyank never helped him.
- Vikas tries to instigate Luv about Priyank.
- Luv tells Priyank that Priyank is bad in Vikas’ eyes.
- Luv tells that Vikas is telling him that Puneesh is stopping him from making Arshi the captain.
- Hina tells Luv that Vikas is not going to choose him over Priyank.
- Arshi slaps Shilpa’s doll with her sleepers.
- Shilpa says Arshi is frustrated and Hina is encouraging her.
- Puneesh tells Shilpa that two love stories are happening in this house, one is of Bandgi and Puneesh and the other one is of Luv and Hina.
- On the buzzer, everyone runs to the parking area.
- Shilpa comes last and Priyank loses his position in the captaincy.
- Luv tells Priyank that he wanted to show him that they were not going to save him.
- Priyank tells Luv he is nobody to show him.
- Luv and Priyank get into an argument.
- Priyank abuses Luv and Luv shouts at him.
- Priyank apologises to Luv.
- Vikas goes to washroom and asks Hiten to come along with him.
- Hina asks Hiten to be alert and not to follow Vikas.
- Hina asks Hiten to come in the ground area.
- Vikas stops Hiten from going outside. Hina forces Hiten to come with her.
- On the buzzer, everyone rushes towards parking area expect Hiten.
- Luv doesn’t go in the parking area.
- Hina shouts for Hiten but Vikas tries to block Hiten’s area and stops him from parking.
- Hina shouts for Hiten to go.
- Hina asks Priyank to monitor the task and take a decision.
- Priyank doesn’t consider Luv but Bigg Boss stops Priyank.
- Hina shouts that Hiten Tejwani follows Vikas and reminds him that his wife told him to be a leader not a follower.
- Vikas takes some decision with Arshi. Vikas, Hiten and Puneesh get into the parking area.
- Vikas tells Arshi that they will make Arshi the captain and she has to nominate Luv in the eviction.
- Hina tells Arshi that because of Luv she will become the captain but Vikas will take the credit.
- Puneesh gets last on the buzzer and Luv gets out of the contendership.
- Arshi becomes the captain.
- Everyone congratulates Arshi.
- Hiten says to Vikas that because of him he heard bad words from Hina.
- Vikas hugs Hiten and Puneesh.
- Akash calls Hiten a loser for betraying Hina.
- Hiten and Akash get into an argument.
- Shilpa stops Akash from arguing.
- Akash tells Puneesh in the garden area that Hiten called him loser and Shilpa stopped him.
- Shilpa tries to get inside the house. Akash stops Shilpa and gives her a kiss.
- Shilpa gets upset with Akash and asks him to stay away from her.
- Akash apologises to Shilpa.
- Arshi threatens everyone to be nice with her as she is the captain and calls Hiten “Hitto baby and Hickey”.
