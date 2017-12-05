Bigg Boss 11, December 5 preview: Captaincy task to add fun and drama in the house

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 11 house is all set to turn into a house filled with babies and some super fun. As part of the captaincy task, housemates will find themselves participating in an exciting task, wherein their fate would actually lie in someone else’s hands. Not just that, they will also have to babysit dolls as part of the task.

In tonight’s episode, Hiten Tejwani will read out the details of the task and reveal that the contestants will have to act as babysitters as part of the task BB Day Care. Each housemate would be given the responsibility to handle a baby-like doll for the entire day. The dolls would be a miniature of another contestant of the house. Complete with diapers, milk and prams, the contestants will be armed with everything that is needed to take care of their little ones. Apart from taking care of the baby, they will also have to race to a parking lot created in the lawn area, and the one to reach last, will get eliminated from the task. Along with them, the person’s doll they would be holding will also lose the task.

Gharwalon ko mila iss hafte ka captaincy task! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Xrujy7yB8l — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 5, 2017

The #BB11 housemates seem to enjoy the BB Daycare task! Be a part of their fun tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/9XoqOwA0DJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017

.@lostboy54 is not happy with @ipriyanksharmaa‘s game plan. Tune in to all the mind games tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/bqnWjFEJTU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017

Captaincy ki race me kaunsa babysitter jeetega? Find out by watching the BB Daycare Task, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/ZbJKhFivJh — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017

Things will get intense as Arshi Khan will take the task, rather lightly, and starts ill-treating her doll that carries Shilpa Shinde’s face on it. Arshi will fling it across from the pram and throw the doll in the pool, showcasing her emotions towards her so-called Maa Shilpa. But soon, she will reveal that she wants to be the captain of the house and starts plotting with Vikas Gupta on the best way to win the game. Priyank Sharma, who loses the first round, will become the Sanchalak of the task and get into a discussion with Luv Tyagi, on ways to becoming the next captain. Luv, on the other hand, will reach out to Vikas for his help, which the latter would flatly deny.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd