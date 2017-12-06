Bigg Boss 11 December 5 full episode written update: Akash apologises to Arshi

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: December 6, 2017 7:46 am
- Puneesh holds B letter in his hand. He says, “Bands, I miss you so much.”
- Puneesh sings a song For Vikas.
- Akash tells everyone that he saved Shilpa because Salman Khan asked him to resolve his differences with her.
- Bigg Boss gives a “Day Care” task for the captaincy.
- Contestants have to park their pram in the parking area on the buzzer.
- The baby whose pram is left out would be out of the race of captaincy.
- Priyank has the pram of Puneesh’s doll.
- Arshi has Shilpa’s pram.
- Luv has Vikas’s pram.
- Akash has Hiten’s pram.
- Shilpa has Priyank’s pram.
- Hina’s pram is with Hiten
- Vikas has Arshi’s pram.
- Luv’s pram is with Puneesh.
- Vikas sings “Meri beti nagin hai.”
- Arshi drowns Shilpa’s doll in the pool.
- Luv beats Puneesh’s doll.
- Vikas locks Hiten’s pram and says Hiten has to monitor the task.
- Hiten remarks that his doll is so innocent. Shilpa adds that his doll is not innocent.
- On the first buzzer, everyone runs to the parking area.
- Priyank finishes last. Puneesh gets out of the contendership for the captaincy.
- Arshi makes fun of Shilpa’s doll.
- Shilpa gets out of the race.
- Akash solves his dispute with Arshi.
- Akash says he is not going to perform the task as he wants Arshi to win the captaincy.
- Hiten gets out.
- Hiten says Akash will always be a loser.
- Hina remarks that she will not let Vikas win this task.
- Vikas tells Hiten and Puneesh to use their mind and starts making a strategy of not making Luv the captain.
- Puneesh tells Vikas that he will not let Arshi be the captain.
- Vikas tells he will see and asks him not to let Luv be the captain.
- Arshi gets upset with Vikas and cries in the washroom.
- Akash wipes Arshi’s tears.
- Hina tells Vikas that she doesn’t want Akash to be the captain and she wants to be the captain.
- Akash tells Hina that he doesn’t want to be the captain.
- Priyank tells Vikas that he wants to be the captain.
- Vikas says this game is not in the hands of one person and he is too late in coming to him.
- Luv says Puneesh is saving him because he has the pram of Vikas.
- Arshi and Vikas get into an argument for taking Puneesh’s side over her.
- Arshi tells Hiten that Vikas will choose Puneesh and Bandgi over him.
- Vikas tells Arshi not to instigate Hiten.
- Akash brings Shilpa to the garden area and asks her to talk to Arshi and forgive her.
- Shilpa refuses to talk to Arshi and they both get into an argument.
- Akash tries to calm them and says it was a bad idea.
