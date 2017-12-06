Bigg Boss 11 December 5 full episode written update: Akash apologises to Arshi

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Puneesh holds B letter in his hand. He says, “Bands, I miss you so much.”

Puneesh sings a song For Vikas.

Akash tells everyone that he saved Shilpa because Salman Khan asked him to resolve his differences with her.

Bigg Boss gives a “Day Care” task for the captaincy.

Contestants have to park their pram in the parking area on the buzzer.

The baby whose pram is left out would be out of the race of captaincy.

Priyank has the pram of Puneesh’s doll.

Arshi has Shilpa’s pram.

Luv has Vikas’s pram.

Akash has Hiten’s pram.

Shilpa has Priyank’s pram.

Hina’s pram is with Hiten

Vikas has Arshi’s pram.

Luv’s pram is with Puneesh.

Vikas sings “Meri beti nagin hai.”

Arshi drowns Shilpa’s doll in the pool.

Luv beats Puneesh’s doll.

Vikas locks Hiten’s pram and says Hiten has to monitor the task.

Hiten remarks that his doll is so innocent. Shilpa adds that his doll is not innocent.

On the first buzzer, everyone runs to the parking area.

Priyank finishes last. Puneesh gets out of the contendership for the captaincy.

Arshi makes fun of Shilpa’s doll.

Shilpa gets out of the race.

Akash solves his dispute with Arshi.

Akash says he is not going to perform the task as he wants Arshi to win the captaincy.

Hiten gets out.

Hiten says Akash will always be a loser.

Hina remarks that she will not let Vikas win this task.

Vikas tells Hiten and Puneesh to use their mind and starts making a strategy of not making Luv the captain.

Puneesh tells Vikas that he will not let Arshi be the captain.

Vikas tells he will see and asks him not to let Luv be the captain.

Arshi gets upset with Vikas and cries in the washroom.

Akash wipes Arshi’s tears.

Hina tells Vikas that she doesn’t want Akash to be the captain and she wants to be the captain.

Akash tells Hina that he doesn’t want to be the captain.

Priyank tells Vikas that he wants to be the captain.

Vikas says this game is not in the hands of one person and he is too late in coming to him.

Luv says Puneesh is saving him because he has the pram of Vikas.

Arshi and Vikas get into an argument for taking Puneesh’s side over her.

Arshi tells Hiten that Vikas will choose Puneesh and Bandgi over him.

Vikas tells Arshi not to instigate Hiten.

Akash brings Shilpa to the garden area and asks her to talk to Arshi and forgive her.

Shilpa refuses to talk to Arshi and they both get into an argument.

Akash tries to calm them and says it was a bad idea.

