Bigg Boss 11, December 4 preview: Women turn queens of the house, Hina-Priyank’s friendship goes kaput

Celebrating woman power, Bigg Boss 11, in tonight’s episode will decide to give the much needed royal treatment to the ladies of the house. With only three women left on the show, Bigg Boss will decide that it is now time for them to take a step back and relax and live life queen size. The men of the house will be mandated to serve the women and be at their beck-and-call!

Reading out the task, Hina Khan will inform the housemates that Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi would be her personal servers, while Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma will follow Shilpa Shinde’s orders and Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani would be at Arshi Khan’s mercy. Hina will take advantage of this task and get Puneesh and Luv to dress as women, donning fancy sarees complete with hair and make-up. Shilpa on her part, will decide to take it easy and palm off all the house chores to Priyank and Akash. Lastly, Queen Arshi will want to be pampered and make Hiten and Vikas give her a massage and a manicure. Family man Hiten will try to reason out with Arshi but fail, when she will ask him to jump into the cold swimming pool with her.

However, the fun will end when the housemates will witness a major showdown between Akash and Arshi. Igniting a fight over eggs, the argument will turn into them accusing each other of being fake. Also disappointed over Priyank saying that Hina is insecure about her position in the game, she will decide to cut all ties with him. She will break down and tell Priyank that she felt betrayed over his act.

It definitely looks like an episode full of fun, drama and emotions….

