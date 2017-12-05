Bigg Boss 11 December 4 full episode written update: Akash and Shilpa get nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas warns Puneesh to play his own game. Bigg Boss 11: Vikas warns Puneesh to play his own game.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Shilpa tells Puneesh that she felt suffocated when Puneesh and Bandgi left.

Shilpa tells Arshi was happy but Akash was praying for Puneesh to come back.

Akash and Arshi get into a fight.

Arshi warns Puneesh to beware of Akash.

Arshi asks Luv and Priyank which side they will choose if Akash misbehaves with Hina and Arshi.

Arshi says to Hiten that he will be on her side as he is her husband.

Hina tells Arshi to be patient with Akash.

Akash says to Puneesh that Arshi needs support in this house.

Vikas says Akash knows he has a support of Puneesh and Shilpa.

Vikas warns Puneesh to beware of Akash and play his own game.

Luv tells Priyank that Hina is upset because of him.

Priyank tells Luv that Hina is making this a issue.

Bigg Boss gives a task to the boys of the house.

They will be the servants of the ladies.

Hiten and Vikas will be the servant of Arshi.

Akash and Priyank will be the servant of Shilpa.

Luv and Puneesh will be the servant of Hina.

Arshi asks Hiten to hold her coat and asks him to massage her.

Hina wraps saree around Luv and Puneesh and puts lipstick on them.

Hina names Puneesh Bilkis and Luv as Kanta.

Hiten and Vikas waxes Arshi and Arshi says finally Hiten holds her hands.

Arshi asks Hiten to remove his t-shirt and to be in the pool with her.

Vikas and Hiten sing “phoolo ka taaro ka sabka kehna hai ek hazaro main meri behna hai.”

Bigg Boss calls Shilpa in the confession room and asks her to save one contestant from the house.

Big Boss asks Luv and Luv saves Hina.

Puneesh saves Shilpa. Hina saves Priyank.

Hiten saves Shilpa. Priyank saves Arshi.

Arshi saves Hiten and Akash saves Shilpa.

Bigg Boss nominates Luv and Akash as they didn’t get any vote and asks Vikas to save one contestant amongst Luv and Akash and nominate the other.

Vikas saves Luv and nominates Shilpa as she is a strong contender.

Arshi asks who saves her. Priyank says he will save Arshi and hugs her.

Akash says Luv wins by his luck.

Vikas says this is a game and he was confused between Hina and Shilpa.

Vikas says Priyank is a fool as he didn’t save his team members.

Arshi says if Akash didn’t mess with her then he gets one vote from her.

Shilpa says she became famous because of Bigg Boss.

Akash calls Arshi a fake friend.

Arshi sings “Washing powder Shilpa, sabko khaa gyi Shilpa” because Puneesh and Akash saved her.

Priyank apologises to Hina. Hina cries and says his words have damaged her.

Arshi asks Akash why he is now with Shilpa.

Arshi and Akash get into an argument.

Puneesh says Luv has gone too far in the show by playing dumb.

Shilpa and Arshi get into an argument.

Puneesh cries while sitting on the sofa and remembering Bandgi.

Hina says to Priyank that Luv is upset because nobody saved him in the nomination.

