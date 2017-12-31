Bigg Boss 11 December 31, Weekend Ka Vaar: Live Updates

Bigg Boss 11 December 31, Weekend Ka Vaar: Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode Bigg Boss 11 December 31, Weekend Ka Vaar: Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode

9.29 pm: He tells the contestants about Virat and Anushka’s wedding. He makes fun of Hina saying “Ro” to Rocky.

9.27 pm: Balraaj from Entertainment ki Raat enters the Big Boss house.

9.26 pm: Hina’s team wins the game.

9.23 pm: Puneesh gets first from Shilpa’s team and gets saved.

9.22 pm: Contestants have to play Kabaddi. Salman tells the rules of the game.

9.21 pm: Puneesh and Akash sing Akash’s rap for Salman. Salman declares that this is the last match of this year.

9.20 pm: Shilpa takes Puneesh and Luv in her team. Hina chooses Vikas and Akash.

9.19 pm: Salman asks everyone to guess the names for Sultani Akhada. He tells that everyone will have to face each other in the Sultani Akhada. Hina and Shilpa are the captains of two teams.

9:18 pm: Appy caller of the week calls and asks Shilpa that why did she say that Vikas gets evicted in the fourteenth week of Big Boss. Shilpa answers that it was her opinion.

9:16 pm: Salman praises Vikas for his acting and says he gets lot of calls for acting in the show.

9:15 pm: Salman asks Vikas, Shilpa and Hina to act for a show. Vikas and Shilpa plays the role of a married couple and Hina plays Vikas’s girlfriend. Shilpa and Hina fight with each other for Vikas. In the end Hina and Shilpa become lovers.

9:11 pm: Puneesh’s resolution says that he has to stop drinking much.

9:10 pm: Puneesh reads Akash’s resolutions in which it was written that he has to start feeling pain for others.

9:08 pm: Shilpa reads her next resolution which was written by Vikas that she has to stop caring so much about others and starts focusing on herself.

9:06 pm: Shilpa reads her resolution in which it was written that she has to stop getting flip. Salman helps in guessing and it was written by Akash.

9:04 pm: Vikas reads his resolution in which it was written that he is a cry baby and Vikas guesses that it was written by Hina. Salman tells it is wrong assumption.

9:03 pm: Salman asks them to read their resolutions and they have to guess who have written this about him?

9.02 pm: Salman asks Puneesh to bring bottles from the store room and asks them about their resolutions.

9.02 pm: Salman asks everyone who is missing Priyank the most in the house? Salman tells Vikas that everyone who came closer to him gets eliminated from the show.

9.01 pm: Vikas discusses with Hina about the decorations and the party. They all sit together in the garden area and enjoy their drinks.

9pm: Big Boss starts with Salman’s performance on his songs. He wishes everyone a happy New Years. Salman enters the house through Metv and shows the decorations.

8.45 pm: Here’s a sneak peak of tonight’s episode

.@BeingSalmanKhan denge dhamakedaar performance! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch him groove on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/75eh0rycGv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 31, 2017

