Bigg Boss 11 December 30, Weekend Ka Vaar: Live Updates

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

10.07 pm: Hina choses to sing Moh Moh Ke Dhaage as Shilpa and other contestants are trying to distract her.

10.05 pm: While Hina and Shilpa are to perform, the other contestants would try to distract them.

10.04 pm: The contestants are told to show their singing talent. Now, Bigg Boss asks Hina and Shilpa to entertain the audience with singing as they vote live to their favourite one.

10.03 pm: Bigg Boss tells the housemates that this season has been one of the best seasons so far. And appreciates the contestants for their entertainment quotient.

10.02 pm: The competition would happen between Shilpa and Hina. The contestants are seated in the garden area.

10.01 pm: Salman comes back on the stage and introduces a task for the audience where they would be giving live votes to some contestants.

10 pm: Vikas and Priyank exchange hugs and leaves the place while Luv is surprised that what has happened.

9.59 pm : Priyank thank Bigg Boss and takes a round of the entire house. He says he is happy that he is leaving the house. Priyank gives hug to everyone and prepared to leave the house.

9.57 pm: Salman enters house and teases Luv that for how long will he remain safe. Soon he tells the housemates that it is Priyank who would leave the show.

9.47 pm: Salman enters the house and asks everyone who would leave the house.

9.44 pm: After family member leaves the show, Salman shows what has happened in the house post discussion. Hina says she did not like how Puneesh spoke to Akash’s mother.

9.42 pm: Rocky says he sees Vikas Gupta as the finalist.

9.41 pm: Rocky asks Shilpa that many people think she will win the show but according to her, who apart from her has the capability to win the show. Shilpa answers she would like someone among Puneesh and Akash.

9.39 pm: Shilpa explains that she has never gone against Akash. Shilpa says even I have lost a lot of chances of becoming a captain in this house.

9.37 pm: Akash’s mom calls Shilpa in witness box and asks her why she never let him be a captaincy.

9.36 pm: Puneesh says whatever he has said about Akash on the show is completely out of anger and he loves him.

9.35 pm: Puneesh explains that he will always stand for Akash but Akash’s mom defends and says his statement is going against what all he has done in the show.

9.34 pm : Salman says Hina says all wrong statements and it comes across the same way everytime. Akash’s mom calls Puneesh in witness box. She asks why Puneesh never supported Akash in captaincy task.

9.33 pm: Hina defends herself that she has never made statements on Puneesh looks. Salman reminds her that Bandgi has seen all the episodes.

9.32 pm: Salman says Bandgi feels Hina changes her statements everytime. Bandgi questions how she raised a point on Puneesh’s look.

9.30 pm: Bandgi calls Hina in the witness box and questions about what she thinks about her equation with Puneesh.

9.28 pm: Rocky asks why Vikas thinks Hina does everything for camera. When Vikas explains Rocky questions then he asks yet again that how it’s justified if Vikas does the same thing for camera.

9.25 pm: Bandgi asks Vikas if Priyank leaves who will be the only true friend to him. Vikas says Puneesh would remain a friend.

9.23 pm: Akash’s mom says Shilpa is genuine and pure hearted.

9.22 pm: Shilpa’s brother asks Vikas to enter Khatgara. He questions how and why Vikas thinks Shilpa is playing a game. Vikas explains that she has changed phases in this game.

9.21 pm: Hina’s face drops down when Akash’s mother tells her that Rocky and Bandgi have already started dating.

9.19 pm: Rocky and Bandgi make Puneesh and Hina jealous that they are going to Bali.

9.17 pm: Salman invites the family members. He briefs Bandgi and Rocky about what he has told the housemates. He also briefs Shilpa’s brother about the relationship he has spoken about in the House.

9.16 pm: Vikas and Shilpa get into verbal argument over how their mothers would behave.

9.14 pm: Salman asks Priyank if he would be given a match stick, a Diya, a candle and a gas.What would he lit first and Priyank answers match stick, and impresses Salman.Salman shows some behind the scene footage of their family member.

9.13 pm: Salman asks DVD fullform to Luv. He gives wrong answer. Salman tells him the answer.

9.12 pm: Salman asks Akash what sport Mithali Raj plays, he says how would I know. He questions Shilpa, Luv and Priyank. Priyank gives the right answer that she is a cricket.

9.11 pm: Salman says asking some questions to Hina provided her maths is weak. Salman said so in accordance to the captaincy task that was assigned to the housemates.

9.10 pm: Salman jokes that now whatever is happening in the house will continue to happen in the real world between Vikas and Shilpa.

9.08 pm: Salman tells Vikas that his mother has chosen life partner for him and shows Vikas and Shilpa’s picture on the screen. Salman says this is actually what both Shilpa and Vikas’ mother have spoken about

9.07 pm: Salman asks Vikas why he was so protective of his mother. He explains that his mother is from village and if anything happens, she would behave in a way that would reflect badly and that is the reason why he was worried.

9.06 pm: Salman jokes with Puneesh that Rocky and Bandgi bonded well in the house and the two have made plans for New Years.

9.04 pm: Salman said contestant’s mother played really well for two days.

9.03 pm: Salman asks Shilpa why she thought every mom would fight with each other. He comments on Rocky and Salman says he was shocked to see how Rocky handled the entire situation.

9.01 pm: Salman asks Luv if she has girlfriend or friends to celebrate New Year with and then taunts Priyank that he would celebrate with ex-girlfriend.

9 pm: Salman Khan enters the stage and gives introduction of the entire episode. The actor says today one of the contestants would be evicted.He says whosoever will leave the show will celebrate the New Year with their respective family. Salman enters the show and greets the contestant.

8.45 pm: Here is the first sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

