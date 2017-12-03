Bigg Boss 11 December 3 Weekend Ka Vaar live updates

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

Can’t watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

9:27 pm: Salman introduces a task before elimination. Salman will announce names of contestants and they would have to stand on the pool side. With every question, if the housemates say yes or no, the contestant has to step down into the swimming pool. The questions have to be answered by Vikas.

9:23 pm: Second round is Puneesh vs Luv where the two have to push the other out of the ring. The one who gets best of three wins the round. Luv pins down Puneesh and wins the second round.

9:21 pm: Luv takes a dig at Bandgi while Puneesh says you also take Hina’s help and play according to her. Puneesh and Luv both get four votes and it’s a tie in the first round.

9:17 pm: Salman reminds the audience about the nominated contestants – Puneesh, Luv and Bandgi. Salman asks Puneesh and Luv to go to Sultani Akhada. Luv is extremely excited to fight.

9:16 pm: Salman switches to serious mode and takes us inside the house. We see Bandgi and Puneesh having a conversation about Akash and elimination. Puneesh says if Bandgi leaves, then he will not be able to control his anger.

9:14 pm: After the competition, Katrina asks Salman to impress her. He delivers Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Katrina says she is quite impressed with “her Tiger.”

9:13 pm: Salman enters the house through TV. Salman says whenever he draws Katrina’s portrait, she looks more like Vidya. Katrina complains that he draws a long nose and Salman says you have a long nose. Later, when Shilpa asks Salman to impress Katrina, Salman says “I have done it all.”

9:11 pm: Now, Priyank, Vikas and Hiten paint the portrait of Katrina Kaif.

9:10 pm: Priyank and Hiten are the next to perform the task. Priyank takes over the task and impresses Katrina.

9:09 pm: Katrina chooses Puneesh as the first as he made the best roti. Hiten is third. Vikas is second and Priyank is in the fourth place. Now, the men of the house are asked to show off their hot bodies and abs. All of them are asked to do belly dance by wearing ‘choli’. Katrina asks Puneesh and Vikas to perform on Afghan Jalebi song from Ek Tha Tiger. Vikas receives a standing ovation from Katrina for his attempt.

9:05 pm: Katrina asks Akash to rap while making rotis even though Salman advised her to stay away from the rap-star of the house.

9:04 pm: There are props in the garden area where the housemates have to perform tasks. All men are asked to make breads (rotis) first, Katrina tries to help them out.

9:03 pm: Salman Khan welcomes the audience. He introduces Katrina Kaif to housemates inside. He makes a phone call to the house and asks Shilpa Shinde to take care of the special member who will be entering the house. He briefs Shilpa about the task given to the men in the house. They would have to woo Katrina in the house.

8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne secret room se dikhaya Katrina Kaif ko Bigg Boss ka ghar! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch her have fun with the housemates! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/9AM90ucw28 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 3, 2017

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd