Bigg Boss 11 December 29 preview: Mastermind Vikas Gupta gets a secret task

Bigg Boss 11 December 29 preview: For the first challenge, Vikas would be asked to make the housemates choose another inmate rather than Akash Dadlani to be sent to jail, as the worst performer.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: December 29, 2017 6:02 pm
bigg boss latest episode preview Bigg Boss airs on Colors.
Not just the housemates but seems like Bigg Boss too has realised the power of Vikas Gupta’s mind. For the first secret task of the season, Bigg Boss would choose none other than the mastermind. Vikas would be given a mobile phone and time and again, he will be given a task, which he has to complete without being doubted by the housemates. As a reward of the same, Bigg Boss will promise a happening bash for the contestants.

For the first challenge, Vikas would be asked to make the housemates choose another inmate rather than Akash Dadlani to be sent to jail, as the worst performer. Vikas will receive brickbats from everyone when he would suggest the same as the housemates would be clear that Akash deserves to go to jail.

While he would fail the first task, Vikas would be then asked to prove any housemate as a thief and he would once again target Akash. Vikas would dump his coffee bottle in Akash’s drawer and make other housemates believe that he stole the coffee.

Next as per the task, Vikas would ensue an argument with Priyank Sharma and throw his clothes in the pool. The housemates would be shocked seeing Vikas behaving this way and demand an explanation but he will manage to come clean. Lastly, with Bigg Boss asking him to make any of the housemate cry, Vikas will challenge Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi to a game of crying without any reason. Hina, having aced the skill having been part of a daily soap will have tears rolling down very easily thus giving another point to Vikas.

From the latest promo, it does seem that Vikas managed to win the secret task as the housemates will be dancing away in the garden area on peppy Bollywood numbers.

