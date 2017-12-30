Bigg Boss 11 December 29 2017 full episode written update: Vikas wins secret task, housemates all set for New Year party

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Hina and Luv gossip about Vikas and Shilpa’s game plan.

Bigg Boss gives Vikas a secret task in which he is given challenges.

If Vikas completes this task, the housemates get to party.

Vikas reads the letter and tells Hina, Shilpa and Luv are the captains of the house.

Bigg Boss gives Vikas the first challenge in which he has to save Akash from going to jail.

Bigg Boss asks contestants to vote for the jail. Puneesh argues with Vikas for stopping Akash from going to the jail.

Vikas argues with everyone to save Akash.

Hina says Vikas is insecure of Akash as Akash will get footage in the jail.

Vikas asks Akash to apologise to everyone.

Puneesh tells Vikas that it is Big Boss show not Vikas’ show.

Bigg Boss asks Shilpa the decision. Shilpa takes Akash’s name and sends him to jail.

Vikas and Puneesh get into an argument because of Bigg Boss’ challenge.

Akash says to Vikas that he is very smart and he looks like gangster outside the house.

Bigg Boss gives his next challenge to make someone cry.

Vikas asks Luv and Hina to cry as an actor. Luv and Hina cry together.

Bigg Boss gives his next task in which he has to blame someone for stealing.

Vikas asks Luv to bring coffee from his bed. Luv tells Vikas that coffee box is empty.

Vikas asks everyone who stole coffee from his bed.

Vikas blames Akash for stealing and shows everyone his coffee in Akash’s bed.

Bigg Boss gives Vikas the option to choose between food and decorations. Vikas chooses food.

Bigg Boss gives next challenge for Appy Fizz. Vikas have to throw someone’s clothes in the pool.

Vikas intentionally fights with Priyank. Vikas tries to cry in the room and Puneesh comes to ask him. Puneesh calls Vikas fake and asks him why are you doing this drama.

Vikas throws Priyank’s clothes in the pool.

Bigg Boss tells everyone that Vikas wins the party for everyone by performing the challenges.

