Bigg Boss 11 December 28, 2017 full episode written update: Housemates get emotional on seeing their family

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Shilpa says she feels pity for Vikas.

Luv reads the task in which contestants have to pack some gift for their family.

Bandgi and Rocky say they are going to like their gifts only.

Contestants start packing gifts for their families.

Everyone cries on seeing their gifts. Luv’s Mother asks Bigg Boss to decide on his own as they cannot decide whose gift is best.

Bandgi tells Shilpa’s brother that Shilpa is too emotional but she doesn’t bring her emotions on her face.

Bigg Boss gives everyone the chance to meet their families.

Contestants get excited on hearing this news. Bigg Boss asks Priyank to be in the garden area and everyone to get back in the house.

Priyank cries on seeing his mother. Priyank’s mother hugs him and gets emotional. He apologises to his mother.

Shilpa says Priyank’s mother is so innocent.

Luv’s mother enters the house and hugs him. Luv cries on seeing his mother.

Akash asks Puneesh to brush his teeth for kissing Bandgi when she will come to the house.

Bandgi enters the house and hugs Puneesh. Bandgi suggests Puneesh to be loyal to his friend.

Shilpa says they are going to see a filmy scene when Rocky comes.

Rocky enters the house and hugs Hina. Hina asks Rocky if she will win the show.

Shilpa’s brother enters the house. She cries on seeing her brother.

Housemates make fun of Shilpa’s crying.

Akash’s mother enters the house and Akash takes her in the corner and asks her about his family. She advises Akash to play individually in the show.

Akash discusses with Puneesh and Shilpa about his mother’s advice for him.

Vikas tries to hide when his mother enters the house. He asks his mother not to cry. Vikas lifts his mother in his arms.

Puneesh and Akash beg Shilpa to make Vikas crazy before nominations.

