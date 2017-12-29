Bigg Boss 11 December 28, 2017 full episode written update: Housemates get emotional on seeing their family

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 29, 2017 6:58 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Shilpa says she feels pity for Vikas.
- Luv reads the task in which contestants have to pack some gift for their family.
- Bandgi and Rocky say they are going to like their gifts only.
- Contestants start packing gifts for their families.
- Everyone cries on seeing their gifts. Luv’s Mother asks Bigg Boss to decide on his own as they cannot decide whose gift is best.
- Bandgi tells Shilpa’s brother that Shilpa is too emotional but she doesn’t bring her emotions on her face.
- Bigg Boss gives everyone the chance to meet their families.
- Contestants get excited on hearing this news. Bigg Boss asks Priyank to be in the garden area and everyone to get back in the house.
- Priyank cries on seeing his mother. Priyank’s mother hugs him and gets emotional. He apologises to his mother.
- Shilpa says Priyank’s mother is so innocent.
- Luv’s mother enters the house and hugs him. Luv cries on seeing his mother.
- Akash asks Puneesh to brush his teeth for kissing Bandgi when she will come to the house.
- Bandgi enters the house and hugs Puneesh. Bandgi suggests Puneesh to be loyal to his friend.
- Shilpa says they are going to see a filmy scene when Rocky comes.
- Rocky enters the house and hugs Hina. Hina asks Rocky if she will win the show.
- Shilpa’s brother enters the house. She cries on seeing her brother.
- Housemates make fun of Shilpa’s crying.
- Akash’s mother enters the house and Akash takes her in the corner and asks her about his family. She advises Akash to play individually in the show.
- Akash discusses with Puneesh and Shilpa about his mother’s advice for him.
- Vikas tries to hide when his mother enters the house. He asks his mother not to cry. Vikas lifts his mother in his arms.
- Puneesh and Akash beg Shilpa to make Vikas crazy before nominations.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd