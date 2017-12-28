Bigg Boss 11 December 28 preview: Emotions run high as housemates meet their family members

Bigg Boss 11 December 28 preview: Housemates would finally meet their loved ones. Bigg Boss 11 December 28 preview: Housemates would finally meet their loved ones.

With the new year knocking on our doors, festivity will begin in the Bigg Boss 11 house with housemates getting a chance to meet their loved ones. Though the show is all set to pull down the curtain in about a fortnight the housemates will be more than happy meeting their family after a tough task. But before the happy moments, Bigg Boss will give the housemates another challenge to test their desperation to reunite with their relatives.

As part of the last task, the contestants will be asked to put together a gift basket that they feel will make their loved ones happy. The contestants would be asked to add any of their personal belongings in the gift basket that could evoke emotions from their family. The padosis will be put in in a tough spot as Bigg Boss will ask them to judge the emotional quotient of each gift.

While Hina Khan will put together a personalized basket for beau Rocky Jaiswal with coffee powder that she had previously won in a task; along with her favorite perfume, Luv Tyagi would gift his mother his lucky shirt – the one he had worn during his Bigg Boss audition along with the medal he won in the Sultaani Akhada.

Vikas will decide to send his mother a ring that she had gifted him during his childhood when finances were rather low and as expected, his mother would be seen battling many emotions when she will see the gift. Shilpa Shinde, on her part, will cut out a picture of her father and stick it on a family photo frame saying that she had missed his picture in the frame. Akash Dadlani, knowing well that his mom doesn’t like the humidity of Mumbai, would send her a face wash and even the immunity shield that he won in the house, making his mother emotional by his efforts.

Given that it would be the last day in the padosi house, Bigg Boss will put the family members under immense pressure by asking them to select the best gift basket with mutual consent. After some tough debates and discussions, it would be finally time for them to meet their loved ones. As one by one, a family member would enter the house, emotions would run high as contestants would breakdown seeing them. While Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi will be inconsolable meeting their mothers, Vikas and Akash will have cute moments as they will catch up on all the happenings from their moms. Puneesh Sharma, who would be ecstatic seeing Bandgi Kalra back in the house, would take her in his arms and plant number of kisses on her, while Hina would demand loads of surprises from Rocky once she is out of the show. Rocky will also assure Hina that she will win the show when he will notice her confidence level dropping.

Lots of drama, isn’t it? Do catch the episode tonight for all the fun.

