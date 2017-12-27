Bigg Boss 11, December 27 preview: Housemates take up challenges, as family members get into a fight

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 family members of the housemates will draw swords against each other. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 family members of the housemates will draw swords against each other.

It has been hence proven that anyone who comes on Bigg Boss, cannot resist an argument or a reason to breakdown. Wondering why we are saying so? In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, gear up to see the family members of the housemates drawing swords against each other in the game. And as if this wasn’t enough, Bigg Boss would also add to the drama by introducing another interesting tasks.

With the arrival of the family members, who have been housed as the padosis in the show, the housemates have been given various challenges to win their hearts. After a cooking and stand up comedy challenge last night, the new task would require each contestant to try their best in evoking reactions and emotions from other housemates, while they would try their best to ignore them.

While Hina Khan would take to making everyone laugh, Priyank Sharma would try to irritate all housemates. Puneesh Sharma on his part will use a wig to bother the male contestants and Shilpa Shinde will decide to open up old wounds to make everyone emotional. Seeing them do their best in the task, while the family members would feel proud, they would also get upset seeing their loved ones so hurt.

Akash Dadlani’s mother will take it personally when Bandgi Kalra will call her son a quitter seeing him give up on the task. She will break down and tell others that she cannot hear a word against her son. She will also get into an argument with Vikas Gupta’s mother when she will try to solace her.

Gharwalon ko karna hai ek dusre ko nazarandaaz! Iss task mein kaun maarega baazi? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/a3xCKe5mPg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 27, 2017

Akash Dadlani’s mother gets upset with the comments made about her son. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/yEChM07C9F — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 27, 2017

The housemates have to play the ignore game in the house! Find out who will win this, tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/u0Xd6GewRP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2017

On the other hand, seeing his mother visibly upset in one of the footages, Vikas will decide to boycott the task feeling that the negativity is affecting his mother. While the housemates would try to explain to him, he would further get infuriated assuming that the housemates are passing comments on his mother.

Has the arrival of the family members brought more worries for the housemates? Tune in tonight to watch the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd