Bigg Boss 11 December 27, 2017 full episode written update: Akash Dadlani’s mother has an emotional breakdown

Priyank and Luv get into a fight because Luv made fun of Priyank’s dance in yesterday’s task. Priyank asks Luv to respect his teacher.

Shilpa dances like Priyank on the demand of Luv, Puneesh and Akash.

Hina reads the next task in which contestants have to ignore each other.

Task starts with Hina. Everyone has to ignore Hina.

Hina targets Akash and tries to talk to him. She asks Akash to adjust his mike and Akash follows her.

Hina fell on the floor but nobody shows any reaction. Hina hugs Priyank and apologises to him.

Task gets over and Hina gets upset with everyone as nobody asked about her injury.

Next is Priyank. He starts his task by targeting Akash and Akash easily gets trapped in Priyank’s strategy.

While Vikas is washing his hands, Priyank puts soap in his hand.

Bandgi and Vikas’s mother make fun of Akash for falling so easily in Priyank’s trap.

Akash asks everyone to react on his turn.

Next is Shilpa. She targets Luv but nobody shows any reaction to her.

Luv comes after Shilpa and tries to make them laugh by putting apples on his chest.

Puneesh is next and Akash talks to him. Akash asks Puneesh to react on his turn.

Puneesh’s task gets over and Akash’s task gets started.

Akash asks everyone to react for him but nobody react.

Akash asks Puneesh to react to him. Priyank shows reaction to Akash and talks to him.

Akash’s mother gets upset with everyone and asks everyone not to talk bad about him.

Puneesh also talks to him. Akash’s mother says he easily trusts everyone. Luv also comes to Akash and shakes hand with him.

Akash’s task gets over and Akash gets upset with everyone. Akash tells everyone that his mother is not going to leave everyone in the Padosi house.

Akash gets upset with Vikas and says he is an idiot.

Vikas’s task gets started. Vikas targets Akash and throws his suitcase in the pool and tells Akash that it is yours.

Akash shows reaction. Vikas tells him that it was his suitcase in pool.

Vikas’s mother fights for her son with Akash’s mother.

Luv wins the task.

Vikas gets upset with Priyank for not taking his side while he is telling everyone about his mother’s innocence.

Puneesh calls Luv’s mother innocent.

Contestants discuss about their mother in the Padosi house.

