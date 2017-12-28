Bigg Boss 11 December 27, 2017 full episode written update: Akash Dadlani’s mother has an emotional breakdown

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 28, 2017 7:22 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Priyank and Luv get into a fight because Luv made fun of Priyank’s dance in yesterday’s task. Priyank asks Luv to respect his teacher.
- Shilpa dances like Priyank on the demand of Luv, Puneesh and Akash.
- Hina reads the next task in which contestants have to ignore each other.
- Task starts with Hina. Everyone has to ignore Hina.
- Hina targets Akash and tries to talk to him. She asks Akash to adjust his mike and Akash follows her.
- Hina fell on the floor but nobody shows any reaction.
Hina hugs Priyank and apologises to him.
- Task gets over and Hina gets upset with everyone as nobody asked about her injury.
- Next is Priyank. He starts his task by targeting Akash and Akash easily gets trapped in Priyank’s strategy.
- While Vikas is washing his hands, Priyank puts soap in his hand.
- Bandgi and Vikas’s mother make fun of Akash for falling so easily in Priyank’s trap.
- Akash asks everyone to react on his turn.
- Next is Shilpa. She targets Luv but nobody shows any reaction to her.
- Luv comes after Shilpa and tries to make them laugh by putting apples on his chest.
- Puneesh is next and Akash talks to him. Akash asks Puneesh to react on his turn.
- Puneesh’s task gets over and Akash’s task gets started.
- Akash asks everyone to react for him but nobody react.
- Akash asks Puneesh to react to him. Priyank shows reaction to Akash and talks to him.
- Akash’s mother gets upset with everyone and asks everyone not to talk bad about him.
- Puneesh also talks to him. Akash’s mother says he easily trusts everyone. Luv also comes to Akash and shakes hand with him.
- Akash’s task gets over and Akash gets upset with everyone. Akash tells everyone that his mother is not going to leave everyone in the Padosi house.
- Akash gets upset with Vikas and says he is an idiot.
- Vikas’s task gets started. Vikas targets Akash and throws his suitcase in the pool and tells Akash that it is yours.
- Akash shows reaction. Vikas tells him that it was his suitcase in pool.
- Vikas’s mother fights for her son with Akash’s mother.
- Luv wins the task.
- Vikas gets upset with Priyank for not taking his side while he is telling everyone about his mother’s innocence.
- Puneesh calls Luv’s mother innocent.
- Contestants discuss about their mother in the Padosi house.
