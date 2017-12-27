Bigg Boss 11 December 26, 2017 full episode written update: Contestants cook for their families

Written by Srishty Arora | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2017 9:30 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Shilpa says that Priyank is thinking that he is going home this week.
- Puneesh starts comparing Luv and Priyank.
- Puneesh calls Priyank fake and Luv original.
- Puneesh says he wants to give Bandgi a message that he is missing her. Puneesh thinks of writing it on his t-shirt.
- Shilpa starts pulling Puneesh’s leg by saying Bandgi has forgotten about him and he is still in love with her.
- Bigg Boss shows housemates the clip of Padosi house. Contestants start guessing the place.
- Contestants see their families entering the Padosi house. First comes Bandgi. Puneesh says that he was missing her. Next enters Shilpa’s brother.
- Hina’s boyfriend Rocky enters the Padosi house. Hina shows her excitement by shouting.
- Luv’s mother enters the Padosi house. After that Akash’s mother comes. Akash says that his mother and Luv’s mother look like sisters.
- Vikas gets excited on seeing his mother.
- Priyank’s mother comes next and Priyank starts crying on seeing his mother.
- Hina shouts and calls for Rocky in the garden. Rocky hears Hina’s voice.
- Contestants start discussing the reason for their families’ entry in the show.
- On the other hand, families start discussing about the housemates.
- Vikas reads the task in which contestants have to perform three tasks and their families have to assess them.
- First task is of cooking in which contestants have to cook individually for their family.
- Shilpa wins the first task and gets 60 votes.
- Second task requires contestants to entertain their family.
- Vikas starts the task by making fun of everyone.
- Hina makes fun of Akash’s fart and tells Akash’s mom that they all have to give her an award for raising Akash.
- Puneesh starts his task by asking the contestants to guess the name of the housemates.
- Shilpa starts her task by enacting Hina.
- Hina wins the task and gets 60 votes.
- Priyank gets upset with Hina for making fun of his dance.
- Vikas’ mother tells Shilpa’s brother that she considers Shilpa her daughter and Vikas never said wrong things about her.
- Shilpa’s brother tries to avoid the conversation with Vikas’ mother.
- Luv makes fun of Priyank along with Shilpa and Puneesh.
