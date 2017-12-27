Bigg Boss 11 December 26, 2017 full episode written update: Contestants cook for their families

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Shilpa says that Priyank is thinking that he is going home this week.

Puneesh starts comparing Luv and Priyank.

Puneesh calls Priyank fake and Luv original.

Puneesh says he wants to give Bandgi a message that he is missing her. Puneesh thinks of writing it on his t-shirt.

Shilpa starts pulling Puneesh’s leg by saying Bandgi has forgotten about him and he is still in love with her.

Bigg Boss shows housemates the clip of Padosi house. Contestants start guessing the place.

Contestants see their families entering the Padosi house. First comes Bandgi. Puneesh says that he was missing her. Next enters Shilpa’s brother.

Hina’s boyfriend Rocky enters the Padosi house. Hina shows her excitement by shouting.

Luv’s mother enters the Padosi house. After that Akash’s mother comes. Akash says that his mother and Luv’s mother look like sisters.

Vikas gets excited on seeing his mother.

Priyank’s mother comes next and Priyank starts crying on seeing his mother.

Hina shouts and calls for Rocky in the garden. Rocky hears Hina’s voice.

Contestants start discussing the reason for their families’ entry in the show.

On the other hand, families start discussing about the housemates.

Vikas reads the task in which contestants have to perform three tasks and their families have to assess them.

First task is of cooking in which contestants have to cook individually for their family.

Shilpa wins the first task and gets 60 votes.

Second task requires contestants to entertain their family.

Vikas starts the task by making fun of everyone.

Hina makes fun of Akash’s fart and tells Akash’s mom that they all have to give her an award for raising Akash.

Puneesh starts his task by asking the contestants to guess the name of the housemates.

Shilpa starts her task by enacting Hina.

Hina wins the task and gets 60 votes.

Priyank gets upset with Hina for making fun of his dance.

Vikas’ mother tells Shilpa’s brother that she considers Shilpa her daughter and Vikas never said wrong things about her.

Shilpa’s brother tries to avoid the conversation with Vikas’ mother.

Luv makes fun of Priyank along with Shilpa and Puneesh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd