Bigg Boss 11 December 26 preview: Housemates partake in a cooking and laughter challenge

As the finale is inching closer, Bigg Boss 11 is turning more exciting. After the nomination task, wherein good friends Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma have been nominated, it would be now time for another exciting task. As already reported, housemates would be surprised to see their loved ones in the padosi house. While they would be yet to meet them, Bigg Boss will announce a task for the housemates wherein these padosis would be the judge.

As per rules of the task, the contestants have to put on their chef’s hat and present their loved ones with home cooked meals. In a matter of two hours, all contestants have to strategize and create dishes for their loved ones that will then get tasted and rated as per presentation and taste. With Shilpa being the only cook in the house, the rest of the contestants will be left wondering how they will score on this task. For the first time, all housemates will gather in the kitchen area trying to stir up a winning dish.

Further comedy will take precedence as the next task is all about ‘Pol-Khol.’ Gharwale will be asked to reveal some quirky sides of their fellow inmates in the most entertaining manner. Puneesh Sharma will show off his funny side as he will impersonate Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta. On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde will mock Hina Khan’s meltdown when she previously met Rocky on the show. Hina on her part would tease Akash Dadlani and Vikas, leaving everyone in splits.

After their performances, the housemates, who are the padosis, will have to with mutual consent decide who performed the best in both tasks. Bigg Boss will further state that only the ones who performed best would get the chance to meet their loved ones. As readers would know Puneesh Sharma’s girlfriend and ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde’s brother, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Luv Tyagi’s mother, Akash Dadlani’s mother, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s mother have entered the show.

