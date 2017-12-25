Bigg Boss 11, December 25 preview: Housemates’ kins to turn padosis in the show

Bigg Boss 11, December 25 preview:The padosis will now try their best to create troubles for the housemates. Bigg Boss 11, December 25 preview:The padosis will now try their best to create troubles for the housemates.

After the shocking eviction of Arshi Khan, gear up for some exciting times ahead. Getting back the padosi theme once again, Bigg Boss 11 will see the entry of few neighbours in the house. And guess what, the family members of housemates will enter the show as the new padosis. Their entry will not only bring curiousity and excitement but also a new wave of emotions in the show.

Making way into the glass doored house would be Puneesh Sharma’s girlfriend and ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde’s brother, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Luv Tyagi’s mother, Akash Dadlani’s mother, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s mother. The padosis will now try their best to create troubles for the housemates.

Gharwalon ke rishtedaar aa rahe hai padosi bann kar! Stay tuned to this space to find out more! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/8AC0deXO2Q — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Kaun hoga nominations ka shikaar? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/0dx3HMt3Ao — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Puneesh Sharma is the first contestant to enter the Nomination Dome! Find out if he gets through, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/y0KVlXuRIX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Iss hafte ke nomination task mein gharwalon ko rakhna hoga waqt par pehra! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/HmxRwiK7Vj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Also the nomination and luxury budget task will be introduced wherein turn by turn one housemate will have to enter a dome. They have to stay in the same for around 42 minutes. The one who manages to stay close to the given time will get saved. The other housemates on the other hand will have to distract them so that they miss the deadline. It would be a difficult task wherein everyone will try their best to spoil the game for all. As per the buzz Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have been nominated this week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App