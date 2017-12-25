Bigg Boss 11, December 25 preview: Housemates’ kins to turn padosis in the show

Top News

Written by Sana Farzeen | New Delhi | Published: December 25, 2017 9:20 pm
After the shocking eviction of Arshi Khan, gear up for some exciting times ahead. Getting back the padosi theme once again, Bigg Boss 11 will see the entry of few neighbours in the house. And guess what, the family members of housemates will enter the show as the new padosis. Their entry will not only bring curiousity and excitement but also a new wave of emotions in the show.

Making way into the glass doored house would be Puneesh Sharma’s girlfriend and ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde’s brother, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Luv Tyagi’s mother, Akash Dadlani’s mother, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s mother. The padosis will now try their best to create troubles for the housemates.

Also the nomination and luxury budget task will be introduced wherein turn by turn one housemate will have to enter a dome. They have to stay in the same for around 42 minutes. The one who manages to stay close to the given time will get saved. The other housemates on the other hand will have to distract them so that they miss the deadline. It would be a difficult task wherein everyone will try their best to spoil the game for all. As per the buzz Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have been nominated this week.

