Bigg Boss 11 December 25, 2017 full episode written update: Priyank and Luv get nominated

• Bigg Boss starts with the song “Party ab bhi baaki hai”. House is decked up with Christmas decorations.

• Shilpa says Vikas is in depression. Puneesh adds to her by saying he gets into depression whenever someone leaves the house.

• Shilpa makes fun of Puneesh by asking him if he wants to discuss about nomination?

• Puneesh and Priyank act as if they are dumb.

• Hina reads the nomination task in which contestants have to sit in the dome and have to manage the record of time. Housemates have to rings the buzzer at 42 minutes.

• Puneesh discusses his strategy with Priyank. Hina practices her counting with Luv.

• Puneesh is the first one to get into dome.

• Priyank, Hina, Luv and Vikas try to distract him. Hina asks Puneesh about his best moment with Bandgi.

• Luv tries to distract Puneesh with papaya as he hates the fruit.

• Puneesh rings the buzzer.

• Hina says she was also making the record of counting and he was close to 42 minutes.

• Hina says to herself that she will lie to everyone that she is counting.

• Hina thinks to herself that she can count outside and tells Luv to ring the buzzer on time as no one will distract her.

• Vikas says to Priyank that Shilpa, Luv and Puneesh are making their strong team.

• Priyank gets next in the dome, Akash farts in the dome.

• Puneesh distracts Priyank by saying D has arrive. Priyank rings the buzzer.

• Akash gets after Priyank, and doesn’t count in the dome.

• Vikas understands Shilpa and Puneesh’s game that they are counting for him.

• Vikas and Puneesh try to distract Shilpa and Puneesh.

• Akash asks Hina about time, Hina tells Akash time and says not to trust her.

• Akash rings the buzzer and comes outside of the dome.

• Luv goes next in the dome. Puneesh tries to distract Luv by saying zero.

• Shilpa takes Hina inside the house for not helping Luv in the task.

• Vikas puts ice in Luv’s jacket.

• After Luv rings the buzzer, Shilpa gets into the dome.

• Puneesh makes fun of Shilpa by saying how she’ll get into the dome.

• Akash counts for Shilpa. Shilpa rings the buzzer.

• Luv gets upset with Priyank on how Priyank said to Luv that Luv goes to Cyber City for girls.

• Task gets over. Bigg Boss announces that Luv and Priyank get nominated for the eviction.

• Akash picks Puneesh on his back and starts running in the house.

• Akash shows his excitement by hugging Puneesh.

• Shilpa, Akash and Puneesh feel excited as they get saved from the nomination and get into the semifinals.

• Hina comes out of the confession room and tells the contestants about Dominos pizza party. Hina unlocks the Appy Fizz fridge and gives it to everyone.

