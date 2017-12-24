Bigg Boss 11 December 24 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

9:50 pm: Salman tells Hina that somebody said she is “pohuchi hue cheez chalu” type. Hina sprays on Vikas’ face. Shilpa celebrates.

9:38 pm: Salman said someone called Priyank a girl on the basis of his belly dance and bikini. Priyank sprays on the face of Puneesh and Akash.

9:37 pm: Salman reveals another statement against Shilpa. She yet again goes to Vikas and sprays on his face.

9:36 pm: Someone said Shilpa uses the victim card often. Shilpa walks to Vikas and sprays on the face. Salman says it was the right guess.

9:35 pm: Salman asks Shilpa to guess who spoke against her. Shilpa walks up to Hina and sprays. Her guess is right.

9:33 pm: Vikas sprays it on Hina’s face. Salman says Hina didn’t say it.

9:32 pm: Salman will be making the housemates listen to statements made by other housemates. And whosoever they think has said the statement, they have to spray on the face.

9:31 pm: Salman asks Luv to repeat how he mimicked him.

9:30 pm: Mika walks out of the house. Housemates sing New Year song. Salman comes back on stage and interacts with housemates.

9:28 pm: Now Mika sings Gandi Baat song. Housemates shake a leg together on the number. Hina dedicates the song to Akash.

9:27 pm: Mika compliments Luv that he looks like Salman.

9:25 pm: Mika sings Laila Teri song. Puneesh dedicates the song to Shilpa as he thinks she is the mastermind of the game.

9:23 pm: Next song is Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Mika sings the song and invites Shilpa to dedicate the song. She chooses Akash and Puneesh.

9:22 pm: Mika sings koi hero yaha koi zero yaha song and asks Luv to dedicate this song to someone from the House. Luv dedicates it to Vikas.

9:20 pm: Mika gives one gift to Vikas. Mika tells Vikas that he cries a lot. Hina is gifted with almonds to make her memory better. Akash is given pacifier as he is a baby.

9:19 pm: Mika enters the house with a Punjabi Swag. Housemates are excited to meet him.

9:18 pm: Salman asks Jallad to get Santa’s clothes and Mika wears them on. Now, Mika has turned into a Santa. He is sent inside the house.

9:16 pm: Mika guesses first song which is Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan. Next is Oonchi Hai Building. Mika sings it in Anu Malik’s tone and Salman continues the song.

9:15 pm: Salman asks Mika to guess the song through emoticons. They race towards the screen.

9:12 pm: Salman promotes Mika’s new song Ali. Salman sings the number on stage. Salman says Mika’s song reminds him of Daler Mehendi. Mika says his elder brother Daler Mehendi’s essence and teachings would be always with him.

9:11 pm: Mika and Salman make an entry together and perform on Jumme ki Raat from Kick 2. Later, they continue to perform on Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

9:10 pm: Salman is back on stage. He invites Mika on the stage to perform.

9:09 pm: Luv wins the task with 6 balloons. Akash’s balloon were not completely filled but Priyank was declared the master of the task. Salman makes fun of Priyank and assures that he is getting a job post the show.

9:07 pm: Priyank, Akash and Luv have to fill air in balloons through their bum. While Akash is winning with Shilpa’s help, Luv and Priyank struggle.

9:06 pm: Salman wishes the housemates Merry Christmas. He asks Puneesh, Luv and Priyank to go to the store room. They get three 3 Idiots iconic seats.

9:05 pm: Puneesh says Vikas and Priyank have planned the game quite smartly. Puneesh says what if there is more to this drama. Puneesh calls Priyank Vikas’ bait.

9:04 pm: Hina says she will be friends with Priyank after the show gets over. Priyank tells Vikas that Hina didn’t come and apologise. He add that their real face is revealed.

9:03 pm: Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan discuss that they won’t maintain their friendship with Priyank Sharma anymore.

9 pm: Salman Khan enters the stage with Swag Se Swagat. He wishes the audience a Merry Christmas. Salman says we know that your celebration is incomplete without us. He takes the audience inside the house to show footage of what happened after Arshi Khan left.

