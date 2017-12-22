Bigg Boss 11, December 22 preview: Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani get into a physical fight

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

With the finale inching closer, the desire to win Bigg Boss 11 is only getting stronger among the contestants. After the tough captaincy and luxury budget tasks, the housemates had sent Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan to jail. Akash, who has been acting weird the entire week had promised to make life hell for Vikas in the jail, he will keep his words.

Akash will start instigating Vikas by calling him names and dancing on his rap songs. Unable to keep calm, Vikas will throw Akash’s jacket in the toilet. Furious with the same Akash will do the same and flush Vikas’ jacket when the latter will lock him inside the loo. Finally managing to break open the lock, Akash will come out and will start arguing with Vikas and the two will end up pushing each other. One of Vikas’ hard blows will end up in Akash falling down on the ground.

Aghast with their actions, Bigg Boss will warn them and tell them that they both will have to face serious punishment if they don’t stop. The housemates too would be shocked with the developments and try to calm both of them down.

The next morning Bigg Boss will announce that out of the four captaincy contenders – Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Shilpa Shinde, one would get to be the next captain. For the same Bigg Boss will announce the next task wherein the four would have to stand on a podium, while the housemates would have to try getting them down. The one staying on the ramp for the longest time would win the task. As per the buzz, Hina has managed to emerge champion in this task.

After all the drama, gear up to see host Salman Khan arrive tomorrow on Weekend Ka Vaar and indulge in some deep conversation with the housemates. He will also evict one among the seven nominated contestants. Who would it be? Do let us know in the comment box below.

