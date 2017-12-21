Bigg Boss 11 December 20, 2017 written update: Hina and Shilpa gang up against Vikas

Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta got into a fight yet again in the house of Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta got into a fight yet again in the house of Bigg Boss 11.

Akash makes fun of Arshi. He says Arshi is just like Shilpa.

Arshi sings “Botox Botox” for Shilpa.

Luv and Hina try to instigate Priyank against Vikas.

Luv shares his fear with Hina that Puneesh, Arshi and Akash will turn against him.

Luv tries to convince Vikas. The latter replies he doesn’t believe anyone.

Luv convinces Arshi to save his egg.

.@lostboy54 is out of the captaincy race! Find out how he reacts, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/KErg0vk3Qg — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

What will happen to Akash Dadlani’s golden egg? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/qoU0JyMJub — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

Shilpa cries alone in the washroom. She says everyone is selfish here and regrets her decision of entering Bigg Boss.

Luv tells Hina and Priyank that he is with Vikas in the task. Hina feels insecure because Luv and Priyank are on Vikas’ side. Hina gets upset with both of them.

Luv tells Priyank that he is supporting Vikas in the task only for the contendership.

Hina tells Puneesh and Shilpa that Luv found a letter in toilet which was written by Vikas in which he wrote “I tried to save you over him” which is for Hiten but Vikas told Priyank that it was for him.

Hina tells Priyank and Luv that she told Shilpa and Puneesh about the letter. Hina adds that she is doing this to gain Shilpa’s trust because her friends are supporting Vikas.

Puneesh sings “Chithi Na Koi Sandesh” for Vikas.

Luv tells Vikas that Hina told Shilpa and Puneesh about the letter.

Vikas comes to Priyank and clears that he was not going to choose him over Hiten.

Priyank says he felt that Vikas was going to choose him over Hiten.

Hina gets upset with Priyank for lying to her.

Hina discusses with Shilpa and Luv that Priyank is supporting Vikas for getting work from him.

Akash’s egg gets destroyed by Puneesh and Arshi.

Next comes Vikas’ egg. Luv, Puneesh, Arshi and Priyank try to save Vikas’ egg.

Hina and Shilpa try to destroy Vikas’ egg.

Vikas tries to protect his egg and jumps on Hina and Shilpa to protect his egg.

Akash tries to threaten Vikas by touching his egg.

Akash throws Vikas’ egg in the pool and gets excited. Akash shouts he is the man of the house and he did it alone.

Vikas doubts Luv of turning against him.

Arshi Khan doesn’t want Shilpa Shinde to become the captaincy contender! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/uBLfHooJdy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

The battle for captaincy turns extremely intense! Catch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qtnCJi5iZB — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 20, 2017

Akash agrees with Puneesh about saving rest of the eggs.

Luv tells Hina that he was playing against Vikas.

Hina, Luv and Arshi try to save Priyank’s egg. Akash tries to throw Priyank’s egg in the pool.

Shilpa and Vikas pull Akash outside and Priyank’s egg gets saved.

Puneesh asks Akash to let Luv be the contender and explains the reason that Shilpa will get the majority of the votes and no one is going to support them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd