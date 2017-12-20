Bigg Boss 11 December 20 preview: Hina holds Vikas responsible for Jyoti and Hiten’s eviction

Vikas will comment that Hina uses the women card to stay safe in the game. Vikas will comment that Hina uses the women card to stay safe in the game.

The Bigg Boss 11 house is a great place to witness the beauty of changing relationships. While friends Hina Khan-Luv Tyagi turned enemies last weekend, it was surprising to see Hina bond with Shilpa Shinde in the recent episodes. With the captaincy task moving towards its second league, bonds would see a new turn as everyone would fight to gain immunity.

But before that, let us give you an exclusive piece of information from the show. Hina, who was adamant on saving Priyank Sharma over Hiten Tejwani in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, will be seen talking to Puneesh Sharma, and telling him how Vikas Gupta played a dirty trick to throw Hiten out of the game. She will tell him that Vikas told Priyank that he named Hiten as he knew Akash Dadlani would go against him and save Priyank. It was basically a trick to keep Priyank in the game, while Hiten would get evicted.

Hina will also be seen discussing Vikas’ game with Luv and Priyank and accuse him of smartly getting his friends Jyoti Kumari and Hiten evicted, in order to get stronger in the game. Hina will tell them that Vikas is a very dangerous person and he can go to any length to win the show with his mastermind. Taking her angst ahead, Hina will almost get into a fist fight with Vikas in the task. Seeing her aggression, Vikas will comment that Hina uses the women card to stay safe in the game.

.@lostboy54 is out of the captaincy race! Find out how he reacts, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/KErg0vk3Qg — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

What will happen to Akash Dadlani’s golden egg? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qoU0JyMJub — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

Arshi Khan doesn’t want Shilpa Shinde to become the captaincy contender! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/uBLfHooJdy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

The battle for captaincy turns extremely intense! Catch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qtnCJi5iZB — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 20, 2017

Hina will further bond with Shilpa and together they will decide to take Vikas out of the captaincy game. Seeing them together, a lot of eyebrows will be raised and other contestants will decide to play more cautiously. Arshi Khan, who has a love-hate relationship with Shilpa, will pledge to weaken Shilpa’s game and decide to go against her in the captaincy task.

Who will finally become the captain? Has Vikas really played a masterstroke against his friends? Do let us your take in the comment box below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd