Bigg Boss 11 December 2 Weekend Ka Vaar live updates

Can’t watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

9:21 pm: Salman asks Shilpa why did she not react when Puneesh wasted food during his fight with Akash. Salman explains it to her that it is very necessary for a person to react at the right time. Puneesh says that he is short tempered and when Bandgi says that she scolds Puneesh for his actions, Salman disagrees. Hina Khan says that Bandgi provokes Puneesh and never stops him from doing wrong.

9:18 pm: Puneesh stands in the ‘Katghara’ as he is the villain not only according to housemates but also according to Salman and viewers of the show. Salman tries to explain to Puneesh the importance of an apology. Puneesh reasons with the actor and says that his actions are mere reaction to what others did with him.

9:17 pm: Salman makes the housemates name the villain of the house. Hiten takes Puneesh’s name, for Shilpa it is Hina and Arshi, Vikas takes Akash’s name, Luv feels Puneesh is the villain and finally the name which emerges as the villain of the house is Puneesh. Salman inquires Vikas why does he feel Akash is the villain.

9:13 pm: Salman now grills Akash for his comment on Shilpa and Puneesh’s relationship. He asks him why does he speak such things in the name of jokes. Amidst this, Salman involves in a funny banter as Hiten comes wearing shorts. Salman asks Hiten to perform a dance with Priyank on the song, “Chikni Chameli”. All of this happens as Hiten got his legs waxed during the week.

9:12 pm: Salman comes back on the stage and enters the house. He greets the contestants. Salman says that he has been advised not to raise his voice but the housemates have done somethings during the week which will force him to raise his voice.

9:07 pm: Akash tells Hina and Arshi that after Bandgi will leave the house, Puneesh will start a relationship with Shilpa. Hiten disagrees and Hina asks Akash to not talk ill about a woman. Arshi comes out in the garden area and pokes Shilpa by asking her that why she stays irritated always.

9:06 pm: Salman shows a footage from the house where Shilpa Shinde is talking about Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani to Hiten, Puneesh and Bandgi. Salman also hinted at him being upset with Arashi and Akash’s behaviour with Shilpa. Bandgi quips that Vikas Gupta too knows it very well about Shilpa’s strong character.

9:04 pm: Salman Khan is suffering from a bad throat and tells his audience that it is his confidence that he is doing the show in this bad voice too. He informs the audience about Katrina Kaif coming on the Weekend Ka Vaar and asks them to welcome her with ‘Swag’.

8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

