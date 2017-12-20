Bigg Boss 11 December 19, 2017 full episode written update: Priyank and Luv turn against Arshi

Bigg Boss 11 December 19, 2017 full episode written update: Read all the highlights from the latest episode of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 11 December 19, 2017 full episode written update: Read all the highlights from the latest episode of Bigg Boss.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

• Puneesh and Vikas try to iron out their differences.

• Vikas asks Arshi why did she tell Puneesh that he is upset with Puneesh.

• Luv makes amends with Hina. He adds that he didn’t like what she said to Priyank. Luv asks Hina to apologise to him.

• Hina says Luv was making a big deal out of it and she is not going to apologise to him.

• Priyank tries to calm them down. Hina cries in washroom.

• Hina apologises to Luv for talking bad things about him. Hina adds that she is happy for Luv and she doesn’t have to be friends with him to prove her friendship with him.

• Luv also apologises to Hina and Priyank.

• Vikas asks Priyank to hug Luv and they both hug each other.

• On seeing Priyank hugging Luv, Shilpa and Puneesh feel insecure.

• Vikas reads the captaincy task in which contestants have to protect their egg from others to remain in the race for captaincy.

• Hina gets excited on seeing the setup.

• Luv tries to make things right with Hina and apologises to her.

• Hina says that she felt disrespected because of him.

• Hina speaks in English with Luv. Bigg Boss warns Hina for using different language to which Hina replies “Whatever”.

• Bigg Boss tells Hina that saying “Whatever” is rude. Hina apologises to Bigg Boss and says she was saying it to Luv.

• Task starts with Puneesh’s egg. Puneesh asks everyone not to throw his egg in the pool.

• Akash throws Puneesh’s egg in the pool. Puneesh gets upset with Akash and says he is going to destroy everyone’s egg.

• Hina discusses strategy with Luv and Priyank.

• Priyank tells his strategy that he will take Arshi with him and ditch her later.

The housemates get into a war over Arshi Khan’s Golden egg. Tune in to #BB11 to find out the result now! pic.twitter.com/ESwuPOSY1V — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 19, 2017

• Luv asks Arshi to save his egg.

• Vikas discusses his strategy with Arshi, Priyank and Luv and ask them to not save Hina’s egg.

• Next egg is of Hina, who says she want to be the contender for captaincy task.

• Puneesh, Akash and Arshi say to Hina that they are not going to throw her egg.

• Priyank, Hina and Luv discuss their strategy to save Hina’s egg.

• Vikas gets upset with Priyank and Luv saving Hina and tries to snatch Hina’s egg from them.

• Hina’s egg gets saved.

• After Hina, Arshi’s egg comes.

• Vikas, Arshi and Puneesh try to save Arshi’s egg.

• Hina, Luv Priyank and Shilpa try to throw Arshi’s egg.

• Priyank throws Arshi’s egg in the pool.

• Arshi gets upset with Priyank and Luv for going against her.

• Puneesh tells Shilpa that he was playing against Arshi.

• Hina says that she is upset with Priyank as he is playing with Vikas also and she is unable to understand his game plan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd