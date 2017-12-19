Bigg Boss 11 December 19 preview: Captaincy task leads to war among housemates

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

This week’s nominations on Bigg Boss 11 has taken all the ‘gharwalas’ by surprise. With seven out of eight contestants nominated, things are going to turn super exciting. Also, with Bigg Boss revealing their cards in front of each other, the housemates will be seen playing a cautious game.

Friends-turned-enemies Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi will have a major confrontation, where they will talk about their issues. Hina will argue with Luv for insulting her in front of Salman Khan, while Luv will be upset with Hina for putting him down. After some emotional moments, the two will finally bury their hatchet and promise to be together in the game.

After coming this far in the game, captaincy has also become an integral part in every contestant’s game plan. And in tonight’s episode, the contestants will be seen giving a tough fight to obtain the power of captaincy. Adding a touch to the drama, Bigg Boss will reveal that four contestants will have to sacrifice their chance of becoming the captain in order to complete the luxury budget task.

The gharwales will battle it out and save their eggs in order to remain in the race for captaincy. The chicken will keep hatching golden eggs at regular intervals with a picture of one of the contestants on it. The contestant whose picture is inscribed on the golden egg will have to protect that egg from other housemates and convince them to not plunge it in the swimming pool.

As the golden egg is a symbol of their contendership for captaincy, the ‘gharwale’ will engage in all sorts of planning and plotting and come up with strategies to protect their eggs. Puneesh Sharma will be taken aback as his good friend Akash Dadlani will show great agility and destroy Puneesh’s hopes of becoming a captain in the first chance. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta will very smartly get hold of Hina Khan’s golden egg and refuse to return it to her. Hina’s two pillars of strength on the show Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will come to her rescue and help her retain her golden egg.

Also, begum Arshi Khan’s plan will backfire on her as she will face betrayal by Priyank and Luv who would have promised to protect her egg. She will lash out at Luv and Priyank saying that they should be ashamed of themselves for not sticking by their own words and play to someone else’s tunes.

