Bigg Boss 11, December 18 preview: Housemates get punished for discussing nominations

After the unexpected eviction of the most graceful contestant, Hiten Tejwani left the audience and the housemates shocked, it’s now time to witness another major twist in Bigg Boss 11. After the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, housemates will gear up to attack their opponents in the nominations but Bigg Boss will have an ace card on his sleeves.

The day will begin with Bigg Boss rebuking the contestants for breaking the rules of the house and will assure that strict actions will be taken if they continue to do so. Trying to outsmart the orders, contestants will start discussing nominations in a code language. But it is impossible to fool the boss and in a bid to give a strict lesson, Bigg Boss will nominate seven out of eight contestants this week. Yes, in a shocking move, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma will get nominated while, Hina Khan will stand safe, alone.

The punishment wouldn’t end there as the housemates will be shown the clippings of fellow contestants discussing their nomination. Akash will get a shock seeing his best friend Arshi plotting against him. Akash will lash out at Arshi and repeatedly ask her that how could she betray their friendship just for the sake of game. He will also taunt her by singing different songs on betrayal. He will then go on to break all ties with Arshi and make it very clear to her that he does not need any fake friends standing by him in the show. The day will only get worse for Akash as he will further get an earful from Bigg Boss for constantly breaking the rules of the house.

After Hiten’s shocking exit, the remaining celebrities in the house will be seen raising their guards, aware that the tables can turn any minute in Bigg Boss 11.

