Bigg Boss 11 December 18, 2017 full episode written update: All the housemates get nominated as a punishment

Bigg Boss 11 December 18, 2017 full episode written update Bigg Boss 11 December 18, 2017 full episode written update

Missed the latest episode? Here’s all that happened in the Salman Khan hosted show

• Bigg Boss starts with Vikas waking Priyank for helping him with the first aid.

• Hina asks Priyank what he was speaking to Vikas.

• Hina warns Priyank to be aware of Vikas and says he is trying to make things good between them because Hiten is gone.

• Puneesh tells Shilpa about Priyank and Vikas and how Vikas is bonding again with Priyank. Shilpa gets emotional because of Hiten.

• Vikas and Puneesh discuss about nomination in their code words.

• Puneesh says to Vikas “lets go to Hong Kong after this game and take Akash with them”, which means they want to nominate Hina and Akash for the nomination.

• Puneesh suggests Vikas to ask Arshi about it.

• Arshi talks to Luv about nomination and asks him to nominate Hina and Akash together.

• Shilpa, Puneesh and Luv discuss about nomination in code words.

• Akash stands against his punishment and denies to sleep on the floor.

• Akash goes to kitchen and starts making food for him.

• Hina tries to stop Akash with Arshi.

• Arshi tries to convince Priyank for nominating Hina and says if he wants to eat crab (Akash) in Hong Kong (Hina).

• Priyank asks Arshi what is Hong Kong and says he is interested in crab.

• Priyank tells Hina that everyone is talking about Hong Kong and crab means they were talking about HK-Hina Khan and Akash.

• Priyank tells Hina that he is very disappointed with Luv as he is planning against them with Shilpa and Puneesh.

• Hina says to Priyank that just because of one mistake Luv changed his friendship with them.

• Puneesh asks Luv whom is he going to nominate – Hong Kong (Hina) and muscles (Priyank) or Bheja fry (Vikas) and Naagin (Arshi)?

• Luv says that he saw the true colours of Hina and Priyank and he is upset with them.

• Puneesh tells Shilpa that everyone agrees in eating crab (Akash).

• Priyank asks Vikas to crack a deal in which they don’t fight in the coming weeks.

• Shilpa and Luv discuss about Vikas and Priyank’s friendship.

• Priyank tells Arshi about his deal with Vikas.

• Vikas and Priyank give Arshi a kiss.

• Hina says to Priyank that Shilpa is feeling restless because she doesn’t have kitchen’s duty.

• Priyank agrees with Hina and says this was a stress buster for her.

• Arshi asks Luv to swear that he’ll eat crab in Hong Kong.

• Luv says he is sure about crab but not about Hong Kong.

• Arshi discusses about nomination with Vikas.

• Luv tells Akash to nominate Puneesh as he is going to nominate him.

• Luv says he is upset with Hina as she didn’t come and apologise to him.

• Priyank says they both feel that it is not that big an issue.

• Priyank shares with Hina his conversation with Luv and tells Hina that Luv is upset because she didn’t apologise to him.

• Hina says what Luv did infront of Salman was not fair. So she is not going to apologise to him now.

• Bigg Boss shows everyone the clip in which they were discussing about nominations and tells them to enjoy their vacation in Hong Kong.

• Bigg Boss punishes them by nominating everyone except Hina.

• Hina shouts in the excitement that she is safe and she was telling everyone to stop discussing about nominations.

• Akash gets upset with Arshi and says he doesn’t trust anyone in the show.

• Akash tells Puneesh that Luv was trying to convince him to nominate Puneesh in the eviction.

• While working in the kitchen Arshi tries to explain to Akash that she wasn’t going to nominate him. Akash asks Arshi to shut her mouth or else he’ll leave the kitchen and she will have to work alone.

