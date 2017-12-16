Bigg Boss 11 December 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: LIVE UPDATES

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 8:45 pm
Can’t watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:
.@BeingSalmanKhan and @Roymouni give a wonderful performance on Dil Diyan Gallan! Watch them tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qp85MTH3ll
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 16, 2017
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd