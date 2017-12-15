Bigg Boss 11 December 15 preview: Captaincy task ruffles feathers in the house

Bigg Boss 11, December 15 preview: Shilpa Shinde would also be determined to fight for captaincy, as she has always sacrificed that position for the inmates in the house. Bigg Boss 11, December 15 preview: Shilpa Shinde would also be determined to fight for captaincy, as she has always sacrificed that position for the inmates in the house.

Just a day more before bhaijaan Salman Khan will take the steering of the Bigg Boss 11 house. But before that, it’s time to know what is going to happen in tonight’s episode of the show. While the worst performers of the luxury budget task, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani have been sent to jail, Bigg Boss would now ask the winning team to choose two contenders for the captaincy task. All hell will break loose when the team will start fighting to secure a safe place for themselves.

After being accused of attaining the captaincy by charity last week, Arshi Khan will be adamant about being a captain again, this time with her own skills. On the other hand, her frenemy Shilpa Shinde would also be determined to fight for captaincy, as she has till date sacrificed that position for inmates in the house. Shilpa and Arshi will get into multiple arguments with each other and seem to be having a hard time on meeting a common ground for the same.

While Vikas Gupta would willingly sacrifice his captaincy and suggest that Arshi and Shilpa should be the top contenders, Luv will not agree. He will state that Arshi is not capable enough to retain her captaincy. He would want Shilpa and himself up for captaincy leading him to have a war of words with Arshi.

See what all you can expect in Bigg Boss 11 December 15 episode:

Captaincy bani Shilpa Shinde aur Arshi Khan ke beech jhagde ka kaaran! Kaun banega davedaar? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/JdumSqBBnL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2017

Puneesh Sharma & Shilpa Shinde don’t want Arshi Khan to become the captain of the house once again! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more! #BB11 #BBUnseenAction pic.twitter.com/lvwzkHNl0G — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2017

There is chaos in the #BB11 house after the @cpplusglobal task! Catch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/R3edVBELMn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2017

On the other side, the aftermath of the secret footages will come to haunt the housemates. Arshi, who had lately become friends with Hina Khan, would be upset with Hina and her lies. She will accuse Hina of shaming her on camera. Hina, on her part, will be infuriated after seeing videos of Shilpa making fun of her. Vikas too will lash out at Priyank and Luv after finding out what they have said behind his back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd