Bigg Boss 11 December 15 2017 full episode written update: Bigg Boss announces a ‘No-Captain’ week

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

After watching her clip, Hina can’t hold herself back from crying.

Akash asks Hina, “What happened?”

Hina goes into the washroom. Vikas asks Hina, “Are you alright?”

Hina tells Vikas to forget everything in that room only.

Hina comes out of the washroom and tells Puneesh that he doesn’t think Hina is a celebrity.

Hina tells Vikas and Puneesh that Shilpa doesn’t exist for her and she made fun of her crying.

Vikas sees his clip in which Hina was bitching about him.

Vikas comes out of the room and asks Luv what he was talking to Priyank about him.

Vikas tries to extract Luv’s conversation with Priyank.

Vikas asks Priyank. Vikas says that he didn’t see any clip but just wants to get the information.

Vikas tells Puneesh that the women of this house are more clever then men.

Bigg Boss asks Arshi to suggest two names from the winning team for captaincy.

Arshi’s team get into the argument for nominating contestants for captaincy. Everyone wants to nominate themselves.

Vikas votes for Shilpa. Shilpa votes for Vikas. Luv votes for Arshi and Arshi votes for Luv.

Vikas asks to give two names but they don’t arrive at a conclusion.

Arshi says she got the captaincy in “Khairaat” and she wants captaincy again.

Vikas tries to make Arshi understand but she refuses to vote for Shilpa.

Shilpa tells Vikas to nominate Arshi because she doesn’t want to fight with Arshi.

Luv tells Shilpa and Vikas that Arshi is not deserving.

Hina tells Priyank that Vikas was calling his relationship with Divya fake.

Priyank gets mad at Vikas. Priyank says who Vikas he to judge his relationship.

Priyank gets upset with Hina for saying that she doesn’t know them outside the house. Priyank asks Hina not to trust him.

Luv suggests Priyank to solve his disputes with Vikas in-spite of telling them.

Bigg Boss asks Arshi the names for the captaincy.

Arshi tells Bigg Boss that they didn’t come on conclusion.

Big Boss tells housemates that he is ashamed as they didn’t decide two names and no one will become captain which means everyone will get nominated for the eviction.

Vikas tells Puneesh that he doesn’t see Shilpa as his friend as she didn’t give his name once for the captaincy.

Akash says to Puneesh that they have to be there for each other in the show.

Puneesh doesn’t seem interested in supporting Akash.

Hina asks Luv whom he is nominating for the captaincy and Luv says Shilpa and his name.

Hina says to Luv that his decision of nominating Shilpa for the captaincy was wrong.

