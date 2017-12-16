Bigg Boss 11 December 15 2017 full episode written update: Bigg Boss announces a ‘No-Captain’ week

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 16, 2017 8:10 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- After watching her clip, Hina can’t hold herself back from crying.
- Akash asks Hina, “What happened?”
- Hina goes into the washroom. Vikas asks Hina, “Are you alright?”
- Hina tells Vikas to forget everything in that room only.
- Hina comes out of the washroom and tells Puneesh that he doesn’t think Hina is a celebrity.
- Hina tells Vikas and Puneesh that Shilpa doesn’t exist for her and she made fun of her crying.
- Vikas sees his clip in which Hina was bitching about him.
- Vikas comes out of the room and asks Luv what he was talking to Priyank about him.
- Vikas tries to extract Luv’s conversation with Priyank.
- Vikas asks Priyank. Vikas says that he didn’t see any clip but just wants to get the information.
- Vikas tells Puneesh that the women of this house are more clever then men.
- Bigg Boss asks Arshi to suggest two names from the winning team for captaincy.
- Arshi’s team get into the argument for nominating contestants for captaincy. Everyone wants to nominate themselves.
- Vikas votes for Shilpa. Shilpa votes for Vikas. Luv votes for Arshi and Arshi votes for Luv.
- Vikas asks to give two names but they don’t arrive at a conclusion.
- Arshi says she got the captaincy in “Khairaat” and she wants captaincy again.
- Vikas tries to make Arshi understand but she refuses to vote for Shilpa.
- Shilpa tells Vikas to nominate Arshi because she doesn’t want to fight with Arshi.
- Luv tells Shilpa and Vikas that Arshi is not deserving.
- Hina tells Priyank that Vikas was calling his relationship with Divya fake.
- Priyank gets mad at Vikas. Priyank says who Vikas he to judge his relationship.
- Priyank gets upset with Hina for saying that she doesn’t know them outside the house. Priyank asks Hina not to trust him.
- Luv suggests Priyank to solve his disputes with Vikas in-spite of telling them.
- Bigg Boss asks Arshi the names for the captaincy.
- Arshi tells Bigg Boss that they didn’t come on conclusion.
- Big Boss tells housemates that he is ashamed as they didn’t decide two names and no one will become captain which means everyone will get nominated for the eviction.
- Vikas tells Puneesh that he doesn’t see Shilpa as his friend as she didn’t give his name once for the captaincy.
- Akash says to Puneesh that they have to be there for each other in the show.
- Puneesh doesn’t seem interested in supporting Akash.
- Hina asks Luv whom he is nominating for the captaincy and Luv says Shilpa and his name.
- Hina says to Luv that his decision of nominating Shilpa for the captaincy was wrong.
