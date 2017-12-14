Bigg Boss 11 December 14 preview: Shilpa accused of being unhygienic, Arshi-Vikas-Hina get chance to see secret footage

Bigg Boss 11 December 14 preview: Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi would get the opportunity to become the captain of the house. Bigg Boss 11 December 14 preview: Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi would get the opportunity to become the captain of the house.

After an emotional straining luxury budget task on Bigg Boss 11, it would be now time to evaluate the performances of the housemates. While Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi would get the opportunity to become the captain of the house, Bigg Boss would now ask the housemate to choose any two contestants as the weakest link in the task, who would be sent to jail. Captain Arshi Khan will also get the power to send one more inmate to the kaal kothari.

As usual, the housemates would discuss and debate on choosing the weakest contenders but will finally decide on Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani. But before the trio would go to jail, Vikas upset over Priyank using his nickname ‘Guchipoo’ in the task would confront him and soon the two will get into a heated argument. He will go on to warn Priyank that he will make his life miserable in the show if he continues to make fun of him or his family again.

On the other hand, upset over Shilpa’s dominance in the kitchen, Arshi will bitch about her to Hina. She will bring to her notice that Shilpa uses tap water to prepare food, leaving Hina shocked. She will go on and tell Shilpa that because of her unhygienic ways, so many housemates are falling ill. Unable to bear these allegations, Shilpa will lose her cool and ask Hina to step into the kitchen, as she will decide to dethrone herself as the kitchen queen.

Kin do gharwalo ko milega Kaal Kothri ki sazaa? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11, aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/FV481UMhsz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017

.@eyehinakhan hui Shilpa Shinde ke khaana banane ke tareeko se naraaz! Kya hoga iss jhagde ka anjaam? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/nt6EUk83oO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017

.@lostboy54 completely loses his calm on @ipriyanksharmaa after the luxury budget task. Watch #BB11 to catch all the drama tonight at 10.30. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/l9elFTFlOU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017

Arshi Khan ke saamne khulegi sabki poll in the @cpplusglobal task. Watch her find out what the housemates have to say about her on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/OssySFMY5k — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017

Finally, giving Arshi a power, Bigg Boss would ask her to choose two other contestants along with her, who would get to see some footage of themselves. Excited about it, housemates would be seen pleading Arshi to choose them. After a deep thought, Arshi will take Vikas and Hina along with her for this special screening. We are sure these three will come back with a lot of gossip and secrets.

