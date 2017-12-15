Bigg Boss 11 December 14 2017 full episode written update: Shilpa and Hina fight over tap water

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 15, 2017 7:56 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Bigg Boss continues with Vikas complaining to Hiten about the use of his pet name in the task.
- Arshi tells Priyank and Hina that Vikas is upset with Priyank.
- Priyank tells Arshi that he is grateful for Vikas.
- Arshi tries to calm Vikas down by telling him that Priyank loves him.
- Vikas gets hyper and says he will slap Priyank and he does all this for cameras.
- Vikas warns Priyank not to use his mother and family in the game.
- Hiten tries to make Vikas understand that Priyank’s intentions were not bad and he didn’t mean that.
- Priyank apologises to Vikas for everything.
- Vikas stops him and says not to do this for cameras.
- Hina says to Akash that she doesn’t understand why Vikas is doing all this.
- Hina laughs at Vikas and Vikas calls Hina “Vamp”.
- Arshi tells Akash not to sleep.
- Akash tells Arshi not to tell him what to do as she is with Shilpa now.
- Shilpa blames Arshi for Akash’s behaviour.
- Arshi gets offended.
- Bigg Boss asks Arshi to give one name for jail’s punishment.
- Contestants nominate Hiten and Priyank for the jail.
- Priyank says to Luv that he wants Vikas to perform poorly in the show.
- Bigg Boss gives three housemates a chance to watch clips in which inmates have said bad things about them.
- As the captain of the house, Arshi gets the chance. She also gets the chance to select two more housemates who can watch the clips.
- Everybody tries to convince Arshi to select them.
- Vikas and Hina are selected for the opportunity.
- Arshi and Shilpa fight in the kitchen about food.
- Arshi tells Hina that Shilpa uses tap water while cooking the food.
- Hina gets shocked and asks Shilpa not to use tap water as her stomach gets upset.
- Hina asks Shilpa to change her duty as she will not cook food.
- Shilpa and Hina get into an argument.
- Shilpa cries in the washroom. Vikas tries to calm her down and says she doesn’t look good while crying.
- Puneesh suggests Shilpa to change her duty.
- Arshi sees the clip in which Hina is discussing about Arshi’s clothes with Luv.
- Arshi tells everyone what she saw in the clip.
- Vikas says how can Hina talk about this with boys.
- Hina sees her clip in which Shilpa made fun of her crying. Shilps also said Hina needs someone to pamper her in the show.
- Hina cries while watching the clips.
