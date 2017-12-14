Bigg Boss 11 December 13 2017 full episode written update: Vikas’ team wins BB Lab task

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Akash starts his day by fighting with Shilpa.

Akash says Vikas used to hide from Shilpa but now he searches for Shilpa.

Vikas makes fun of Akash by saying Akash was saying every girl falls on his feet.

Hina takes Akash outside and makes him understand not to do this.

Puneesh calls Hina his “Choti maa”.

Akash gets hyper and Vikas asks him to calm down.

Vikas apologises to Akash and says he likes him to which Akash replies he doesn’t like Vikas.

Before starting the task, Priyank tells the cameras not to judge him as he is going to lie during the task.

First emotion is anger.

Hina and Priyank target Vikas.

After Vikas, Hina targets Shilpa and asks her why she made fun of her emotions.

Hina calls Shilpa “emotionless and heartless”.

Priyank calls Luv Zero.

Priyank enacts Vikas’s role. Akash plays Arshi to make Arshi angry.

Priyank gives Akash instructions and Akash follows them like Vikas and Arshi.

Hina also asks Vikas about his friend Karan Patel.

Vikas says to Shilpa that instead of attacking them, Hina wasted her time.

Hina asks Puneesh to play fair.

Next emotion is crying.

Priyank tells his story that how Vikas helped him in his career.

Priyank says I love you to Vikas.

Vikas gets upset with Priyank for lying about Benafsha.

Next emotion is laughter.

Hiten comes in women’s attire and tries to make Shilpa laugh.

Akash dances in his boxers.

Priyank dresses in women’s swimsuit and dances in front of Arshi.

Priyank calls Vikas’s nickname (guchigu) while dancing in the bikni.

Everyone appreciates Hiten for the attire.

Vikas calls Akash “disgusting and vulgar”.

Vikas’s team scores 0 in the laughter task.

Bigg Boss asks Puneesh for the result. Vikas’s team wins the task.

Luv gets upset with Priyank for calling him zero in the task.

Hina asks Luv not to make this an issue, to which Luv says he is not going to react.

Akash tells Hiten that he did task with everyone’s acceptance.

Hiten tells Akash that squeezing oranges was not right.

