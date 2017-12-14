Bigg Boss 11 December 13 2017 full episode written update: Vikas’ team wins BB Lab task

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 14, 2017 7:31 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Akash starts his day by fighting with Shilpa.
- Akash says Vikas used to hide from Shilpa but now he searches for Shilpa.
- Vikas makes fun of Akash by saying Akash was saying every girl falls on his feet.
- Hina takes Akash outside and makes him understand not to do this.
- Puneesh calls Hina his “Choti maa”.
- Akash gets hyper and Vikas asks him to calm down.
- Vikas apologises to Akash and says he likes him to which Akash replies he doesn’t like Vikas.
- Before starting the task, Priyank tells the cameras not to judge him as he is going to lie during the task.
- First emotion is anger.
- Hina and Priyank target Vikas.
- After Vikas, Hina targets Shilpa and asks her why she made fun of her emotions.
- Hina calls Shilpa “emotionless and heartless”.
- Priyank calls Luv Zero.
- Priyank enacts Vikas’s role. Akash plays Arshi to make Arshi angry.
- Priyank gives Akash instructions and Akash follows them like Vikas and Arshi.
- Hina also asks Vikas about his friend Karan Patel.
- Vikas says to Shilpa that instead of attacking them, Hina wasted her time.
- Hina asks Puneesh to play fair.
- Next emotion is crying.
- Priyank tells his story that how Vikas helped him in his career.
- Priyank says I love you to Vikas.
- Vikas gets upset with Priyank for lying about Benafsha.
- Next emotion is laughter.
- Hiten comes in women’s attire and tries to make Shilpa laugh.
- Akash dances in his boxers.
- Priyank dresses in women’s swimsuit and dances in front of Arshi.
- Priyank calls Vikas’s nickname (guchigu) while dancing in the bikni.
- Everyone appreciates Hiten for the attire.
- Vikas calls Akash “disgusting and vulgar”.
- Vikas’s team scores 0 in the laughter task.
- Bigg Boss asks Puneesh for the result. Vikas’s team wins the task.
- Luv gets upset with Priyank for calling him zero in the task.
- Hina asks Luv not to make this an issue, to which Luv says he is not going to react.
- Akash tells Hiten that he did task with everyone’s acceptance.
- Hiten tells Akash that squeezing oranges was not right.
