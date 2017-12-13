Bigg Boss 11 December 13 preview: Vikas gets the taste of his own medicine, Hiten-Priyank’s female avatar adds fun

Bigg Boss 11 December 13 preview: The luxury task becomes more serious on day two. Bigg Boss 11 December 13 preview: The luxury task becomes more serious on day two.

The BB Lab task tested the patience and emotions of the housemates like never before. The ‘karamcharis’ Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Shilpa Shinde tried their best to make the robots Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani emote. Puneesh Sharma, playing a perfect sanchalak, was seen recording all details. Now in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, tables would be turned, adding to the drama.

The experiment on emotions in the laboratory will turn out to be a golden opportunity for the contestants to aptly convey their feelings for each other. Hina and Priyank will take up the responsibility to give Vikas the taste of his own medicine. Masking their real grudges in the name of the task, they will let out their hidden sentiments that have been bottled up until now. Hina will very angrily tell Vikas that he is good to Shilpa only because he fears her and makes him aware that he lacks chivalry. Priyank will then lash out at Vikas saying that it was wrong of him to drag Benafsha and Divya into the game for the sake of winning the task.

Prepared for the best, Vikas will continue to keep a straight face throughout the task making Hina and Priyank go harder on him. Surprising the housemates and the audience, the usually grounded and quiet Hiten will reveal a new side to his personality. In a bid to win the task, he will don the avatar of Arshi. Seeing him mimic her accurately, robots Vikas, Shilpa and even Arshi will appreciate his attempt at making them laugh.

Woah! Dil thaam ke baithiye, kyun ki ab aapke saamne tashreef la rahi hain ek mohatarma jinka naam hai @tentej! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to an exciting episode of #BB11.http://t.co/IUDErddcBV pic.twitter.com/Efq1Q9jkvb — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 13, 2017

Robots se emotions nikalvane ki hai ab virodhi team ki baari! Witness it all tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/FU3b8fCjpJ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 13, 2017

Woah! @tentej has an exciting plan to make the robots laugh! Did you expect that from him? Catch all the drama tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qdDTyU0CCv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017

.@eyehinakhan aur @ipriyanksharmaa ne liya jamm kar badla! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the second half of the BB Lab task! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/A2u6f0wkSw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017

On the other hand, Akash will decide to make his opponents laugh by dancing in his boxers. He will try his best but his non-entertaining act does not bring any smiles among them leaving him disappointed. Priyank on his part would decide to show off his sexy body as he will don a swimsuit for the task. He will soon become the butt of all jokes and he too would end up laughing at himself.

