Bigg Boss 11 December 12 preview: Luxury budget task to test housemates patience and emotions

Emotions play an important role in Bigg Boss. Making the most of it, housemates will be given an interesting luxury budget task in tonight’s episode. After an entertaining and fun nomination task, it would be time to fight for luxury in Bigg Boss 11 house. Titled BB Lab, the housemates will be divided into two groups wherein one group will be “karamchari” (workers) and the other as robots. As for Puneesh Sharma, he will be assigned the role of a “Mad Scientist” sanchalak. The task will offer a peek at the changing human emotions.

In the first round of the game, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani will become robots; while Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi will don the hat of the karamcharis. It would be the responsibility of the karamchari to get specific emotions out of the robots; while the robots will try their best to contain their reactions. The task would be divided into three rounds based on different emotions – anger, sadness, and happiness.

Mastermind Vikas will take the lead to instigate Akash by calling him a disgusting person, who does not respect women. Luv, on the other hand, will take on the challenge with humor, and tickle Priyank’s funny bone by dressing up as a woman donning long hair! Arshi, on the other hand, will try to test Hina’s control by continuously repeating Rocky’s name and whispering what Rocky told her just before leaving the house.

Also, on the sidelines, Arshi and Shilpa will manage to bury their differences and come together in the task. The two will be seen reminiscing their old-times and decide to play together.

Will the robots manage to contain the emotions? Watch the fun-filled episode in tonight’s episode.

