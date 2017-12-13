Bigg Boss 11 December 12 2017 full episode written update: Arshi tries to make Hina cry by talking about Rocky

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Akash touches Shilpa’s feet while dancing.

Akash says he gave Shilpa the tag of Mother because of her caring nature.

Akash apologises to Shilpa. She says that it was her fault also as she should have to stopped him before.

Akash gives Arshi a kiss on her face.

Vikas reads the task in which Hina, Hiten, Priyank and Akash are the robots.

Puneesh will monitor the task and he is the scientist in the task.

Vikas, Shilpa, Arshi and Luv will play the role of workers.

Workers have to make robots’s emote.

Vikas discusses his strategy with Arshi and Shilpa.

Hina tells Luv to play individually without getting involved in Vikas’s strategies.

Shilpa says Hina is a great actor. Shilpa adds that Hina can control her emotions but to prove that she is emotional, she may cry during the task.

Akash asks everyone, “Who all are involved in Vikas’s strategy?”

Puneesh asks workers to bring out the anger of robots.

Vikas’s chooses Akash and points out that he doesn’t respect his family.

After Akash, Vikas comes to Hina and says she is the most negative person in the house.

After Hina, Vikas comes to Priyank and says he makes relationship in every show.

Vikas says he is upset with Priyank as Priyank told everyone that he is bisexual.

Vikas asks Luv to take his side to make Priyank’s angry by talking about “D”.

Luv says he is not going to talk bad about Hina and Luv.

Shilpa talks about Hina with Arshi.

Arshi and Shilpa discuss about how they can make Hina cry.

Shilpa suggests to talk about “Ro”(Rocky) to make Hina cry.

Arshi goes to Hina’s bed and tries to learn the lines which was framed for Hina.

Arshi and Shilpa goes to Priyank to bring out his emotions.

Next emotion is crying.

Arshi tries to make Hina cry by talking about Rocky.

Puneesh gives Priyank 2 and Hina 1.

Next emotion is laughter.

Luv comes out after wearing wig and makes everyone laugh.

Arshi comes out by being a pregnant lady and asks Hiten to look.

Shilpa asks Hiten to recognise the face of the baby.

Hiten laughs.

After Arshi, Luv comes after putting oranges on his breast.

Everyone laughs so hard.

Next emotion is of anger.

Vikas targets Akash and says Akash lies that he helped Meet Brothers in their song.

After task gets over, Akash says to Vikas that he will torture him so badly in the task.

Shilpa gets into an argument with Akash and says that you kissed Arshi twice on her lips.

Akash says Shilpa is nobody to stop him. If Arshi has some problem, then she’ll stop him.

Akash tells Vikas that he did wrong by using his family during the task.

Vikas apologises to Akash and says it was just the task.

Akash says to Vikas that he has talked about his professional and personal life in the task.

Akash gets hyper and says he earned everything on his own without taking help from anyone.

