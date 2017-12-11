Bigg Boss 11, December 11 preview: Arshi gets power to nominate, Priyank-Hina-Luv’s friendship under the radar

The nomination would entirely depend on Arshi and she would be more than excited to utilize her powers. The nomination would entirely depend on Arshi and she would be more than excited to utilize her powers.

While ‘Monday Motivation’ keeps on trending on Twitter every week, the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 have a very good reason to be excited about the start of the week. It is the day for nominations. After no eviction happened last week, the housemates would be kicked about finally getting a chance to bump one from competition this time. But getting all the privileges would be captain Arshi Khan. The nomination would entirely depend on her and she would be more than excited to utilize her powers.

The lawn area would be turned into a garden where two apple trees would be planted. Each tree would have balloons with the housemates face on it. The contestants would be divided into two groups and at every buzzer, Arshi would be asked to burst one of the balloons. The team with more balloons left at the end of the task would be safe. The team members would have to thus strategize and convince Arshi to save them. Empowered with the opportunity Arshi will swear of avenging all the misdeeds upon her this time.

Her good friend Akash Dadlani, who had a nerve-wracking weekend over his supposed eviction, will treat the opportunity as a second chance and pledge to play more smartly, henceforth.

.@tentej ne mangi Arshi Khan se maafi! Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM to find out if she forgives him. #BBUnseenAction pic.twitter.com/Ng2EDWNzHP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2017

Luv Tyagi is unhappy with @eyehinakhan & @ipriyaksharmaa’s actions! Is this the end of their friendship? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/T6fQs3LMes — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2017

Nominations se bachne ke liye gharwalon ko manana hoga captain ko! Kaun hoga Arshi Khan ke nishaane par? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Ts3yIZk5Dq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2017

The audience will witness the first crack in the brotherly bond between Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. Priyank will get upset with Luv as he would feel that he is keeping a lot of secrets from him and Hina Khan. Hina too would side with Priyank and confront Luv, which would end up with the boys getting into a tiff. While on the other hand, Shilpa Shinde will take it upon herself to mend the relationship between Priyank and Vikas Gupta. She would speak to them individually and try to crease out their misunderstanding.

Catch all these and more in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

