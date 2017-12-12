Bigg Boss 11 December 11, 2017 full episode written update: Arshi nominates Priyank, Luv, Shilpa and Hiten for eviction

Bigg Boss 11 December 11, 2017 full episode written update: Shilpa complains about Akash touching her to Puneesh, Hiten, Luv. Bigg Boss 11 December 11, 2017 full episode written update: Shilpa complains about Akash touching her to Puneesh, Hiten, Luv.

70th day of Big Boss 11 starts with everybody dancing on the song “Rum Rum Whisky”.

Vikas discusses with Hiten that he should have at least told Arshi that he didn’t save her.

Arshi tells Priyank that she is not going to talk to Hiten ever.

Puneesh discusses with Shilpa that they all came across Hiten’s real face in the house.

Puneesh tells Shilpa that Arshi and Akash sleep together, in-fact Akash has kissed Arshi twice in the house.

Shilpa says it is Arshi’s fault as she should have stopped Akash then and there.

Puneesh says Akash tries to touch Shilpa also.

Hina tries to clarify with Luv that it was her fault to give his name.

Luv overreacts and doesn’t listen to Hina.

Luv comes inside the house and talks to the cameras that he is making a fool of everyone. He just wants to make a scene for getting information from everyone.

Hina apologises to Luv to which Luv says he is not going to accept her apology as the damage is done.

Luv leaves the conversation and Hina starts crying.

Priyank calls Luv and tells that Hina is crying because of him.

Luv comes and hugs Hina.

Luv stops Hina from crying.

Luv intentionally gets into an argument with Priyank.

Hina stops them from fighting.

Luv apologises to Priyank for his behaviour.

Hiten reads the nomination task in which contestants are divided into two teams – red and blue.

Red team includes Shilpa, Hiten, Luv, Priyank and blue team includes Hina, Vikas, Akash, and Puneesh.

Arshi gets the power to nominate the whole team.

Arshi has to cut the contestant’s apples from both the teams.

The team with less apples will get nominated for eviction.

Everyone starts convincing Arshi. Vikas tells Arshi to make her own decision.

Arshi discusses with Shilpa that she promised Luv that she’ll save him.

Akash says he is confident that Arshi will save him in the game.

On the buzzer , Arshi cuts Akash’s apple.

Akash gets upset.

Hiten advices Arshi to scare Vikas once.

On the second buzzer Arshi cuts Hina’s apple.

After Hina, Arshi cuts Shilpa’s apple.

Luv reminds Arshi about her promise.

Arshi cuts Luv and Priyank’s apples from the red team.

Blue team wins and red team gets nominated for eviction.

Shilpa complains about Akash touching her to Puneesh, Hiten, Luv.

Luv makes Akash understand that Shilpa doesn’t like his touch, she feels irritated.

Luv reminds him about the age gap between Shilpa and Akash.

Akash promises Luv that he’ll not touch Shilpa again.

Luv tells everyone about that and Hina says Shilpa is a very strong woman to take a stand on it.

Arshi says why she taking a stand now after so many weeks.

Vikas explains that Shilpa told him Akash’s touch was soothing before but not now.

Akash discusses with Puneesh and Arshi that Shilpa is a threat to him. He doesn’t want Shilpa in the show. He only cares about two-three people.

Puneesh tells Shilpa about it.

Akash says Shilpa is trying to make a scene out of it, she should have talked to him.

Arshi says why Shilpa is sensing the touch as wrong now? Is she getting feelings for him?

Puneesh stops Akash from making this a big scene as his image is going down.

