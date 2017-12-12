Bigg Boss 11 December 11, 2017 full episode written update: Arshi nominates Priyank, Luv, Shilpa and Hiten for eviction

Written by Srishty Arora | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 11:38 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- 70th day of Big Boss 11 starts with everybody dancing on the song “Rum Rum Whisky”.
- Vikas discusses with Hiten that he should have at least told Arshi that he didn’t save her.
- Arshi tells Priyank that she is not going to talk to Hiten ever.
- Puneesh discusses with Shilpa that they all came across Hiten’s real face in the house.
- Puneesh tells Shilpa that Arshi and Akash sleep together, in-fact Akash has kissed Arshi twice in the house.
- Shilpa says it is Arshi’s fault as she should have stopped Akash then and there.
- Puneesh says Akash tries to touch Shilpa also.
- Hina tries to clarify with Luv that it was her fault to give his name.
- Luv overreacts and doesn’t listen to Hina.
- Luv comes inside the house and talks to the cameras that he is making a fool of everyone. He just wants to make a scene for getting information from everyone.
- Hina apologises to Luv to which Luv says he is not going to accept her apology as the damage is done.
- Luv leaves the conversation and Hina starts crying.
- Priyank calls Luv and tells that Hina is crying because of him.
- Luv comes and hugs Hina.
- Luv stops Hina from crying.
- Luv intentionally gets into an argument with Priyank.
- Hina stops them from fighting.
- Luv apologises to Priyank for his behaviour.
- Hiten reads the nomination task in which contestants are divided into two teams – red and blue.
- Red team includes Shilpa, Hiten, Luv, Priyank and blue team includes Hina, Vikas, Akash, and Puneesh.
- Arshi gets the power to nominate the whole team.
- Arshi has to cut the contestant’s apples from both the teams.
- The team with less apples will get nominated for eviction.
- Everyone starts convincing Arshi. Vikas tells Arshi to make her own decision.
- Arshi discusses with Shilpa that she promised Luv that she’ll save him.
- Akash says he is confident that Arshi will save him in the game.
- On the buzzer , Arshi cuts Akash’s apple.
- Akash gets upset.
- Hiten advices Arshi to scare Vikas once.
- On the second buzzer Arshi cuts Hina’s apple.
- After Hina, Arshi cuts Shilpa’s apple.
- Luv reminds Arshi about her promise.
- Arshi cuts Luv and Priyank’s apples from the red team.
- Blue team wins and red team gets nominated for eviction.
- Shilpa complains about Akash touching her to Puneesh, Hiten, Luv.
- Luv makes Akash understand that Shilpa doesn’t like his touch, she feels irritated.
- Luv reminds him about the age gap between Shilpa and Akash.
- Akash promises Luv that he’ll not touch Shilpa again.
- Luv tells everyone about that and Hina says Shilpa is a very strong woman to take a stand on it.
- Arshi says why she taking a stand now after so many weeks.
- Vikas explains that Shilpa told him Akash’s touch was soothing before but not now.
- Akash discusses with Puneesh and Arshi that Shilpa is a threat to him. He doesn’t want Shilpa in the show. He only cares about two-three people.
- Puneesh tells Shilpa about it.
- Akash says Shilpa is trying to make a scene out of it, she should have talked to him.
- Arshi says why Shilpa is sensing the touch as wrong now? Is she getting feelings for him?
- Puneesh stops Akash from making this a big scene as his image is going down.
