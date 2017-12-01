Bigg Boss 11, December 1 preview: Vikas-Priyank make housemates dance on their tunes to win the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 11 December 1 episode preview: Vikas and Priyank will fight it out for this week’s captaincy. Bigg Boss 11 December 1 episode preview: Vikas and Priyank will fight it out for this week’s captaincy.

Before the next elimination on Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 11 will see an exciting new task as the housemates will gear up to choose the next captain. Bigg Boss would announce that the inmates have to pick two strong players among the winning team of Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and the sanchalaks Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma to participate in the captaincy task. And like always, the inmates will not be able to zero upon two contenders leading to a major fight.

Vikas will put his best foot forward to include Shilpa’s name in the top contenders but Arshi Khan will play a smart move and discard her so-called Shilpa Maa’s name from the list. After numerous discussions and debates, it will be finally decided that Vikas and Priyank will fight it out for this week’s captaincy.

Bigg Boss will further give a musical surprise to everyone. The lawn area would be divided into two halves with huge DJ consoles on either side. With each song, contestants will have to come forth and dance to the tunes of their favorite DJ between Vikas and Priyank. The one with the maximum dancers will be elected as the captain of the house. Priyank will try his luck at getting maximum votes, by offering the contestants some goodie points! Current captain Hiten would be chosen as the sanchalak for this task.

Shilpa Shinde shows her support to @lostboy54 in the captaincy task! Catch her dancing tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeak pic.twitter.com/iBo32gjS0N — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 1, 2017

Captaincy jeetne ke liye @lostboy54 aur @ipriyanksharmaa ke beech hogi kadi takkar! Catch the drama unfold tonight at 10:30PM. #BB11 http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/jMBl9nyYYX — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 1, 2017

The captaincy contenders are gathering support in order to win the task! Who will succeed? Find out only on #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VZnQ4m8ldF — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 1, 2017

Gharwalein kise banayenge captaincy ke davedar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/xJTvGrUuUM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 1, 2017

Starting with “Saath Samundar Paar”, Arshi and Hina Khan will burn the dance floor with their moves, and will place their votes towards Vikas and Priyank respectively. Next ones to show their swag would be Shilpa and Luv Tyagi, swaying to the tunes of “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy”. Bandgi and Akash Dadlani will then hit the floor on “I am a Disco Dancer” and cast their votes to Vikas and Priyank respectively. With each contender having three votes on their side, it would now be up to Puneesh to select the next captain.

Who will he choose? To catch all the drama, watch the show on Colors, 10:30 pm.

