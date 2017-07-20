Bigg Boss 11 contestants list leaked? Dhinchak Pooja, Nia Sharma, Sana Saeed to be part of the Salman Khan show?

The speculations around the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 is also at its peak. The speculations around the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 is also at its peak.

The next season of Bigg Boss is all set to kick off soon. We also know that commoners have been invited to audition for Bigg Boss 11. It looks like the upcoming season is yet again going to be a mad combination of commoners and celebrities. The speculations around the contestants of the Bigg Boss house is also at its peak. But the names which have cropped up in the Bigg Boss 11 list of contestants can be no surprise to many. Reportedly, a list was recently leaked of contestants approached for the Salman Khan-hosted show and it features a few popular names, one of which is YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja.

Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain has been in headlines for a while now, and thus the speculations are high that she might be a part of reality TV show Bigg Boss 11. But as per a report by Hindustan Times, the singer is quite unmoved by the rumours. When Dhinchak Pooja was contacted for a confirmation, she said, “No, I haven’t been approached by anyone.”

Pooja added, “I don’t know [if they are looking for me]. Share my email id with them, and I’ll talk to them directly.”

We know that the Bigg Boss officials try their best to keep the names of the contestants of every season a secret until the show actually premieres, and thus the names remain only speculations till the last moment.

A per a report by Bollywood Life, not only Dhinchak Pooja but Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma, Kuch Kuch Hotai Hai’s child actor Sana Saeed, popular TV and theatre actor Achint Kaur, Nagarjuna actor Pearl Puri and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee too are in talks and might be a part of 11th season of Bigg Boss.

So, Bigg Boss fans, the speculations are simply on and keep guessing who all can be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

