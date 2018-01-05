When Puneesh Sharma said ‘I am the Bigg Boss of Delhi’. Watch his audition video

Punesh Sharma is the semi-finalist of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11. Punesh Sharma is the semi-finalist of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11.

Puneesh Sharma has had quite a journey inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. This we can say after watching his audition video before entering the Salman Khan hosted show. Puneesh, who hails from Gurugram and is the co-owner of Delhi’s popular Playboy club, is a celebrity in his real life. The 33-year-old might have mellowed down to survive in the controversial show, which puts its contestants into challenging situations to test their mental strength, but he wasn’t like this always. Now, if we take a look at his audition tape, we realise that the Colors’ show has indeed made him mature and confident about himself.

The near 3-minute long audition clip has Puneesh seated on a lavish couch, proving his high-profile lifestyle where he has no qualms about spending money on his lavish needs and being a casanova. Given this side to him, it was but obvious when people began calling his intense romance which was weaved with fellow housemate Bandgi Kalra, fake. Though the two always maintained that it was real love, we will get to know how long the cupid lasts after the season wraps up next week.

During the unabashed audition, Puneesh talked about winning another reality show called Sarkaar Ki Duniya in 2009 which meant he never faced a dearth of his fans or their votes. He also took every bouncer question thrown at him with utmost ease and his own swag. He even said that he would’ve gelled well with troublemaker Priyanka Jagga if he was participating in the previous season. Puneesh finishes his audition calling himself the Bigg Boss of Delhi, stating that this should be a reason enough for the makers of the reality show to select him.

Watch | Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma’s audition video

Puneesh entered the house with the same vigour, but cooled down during the season. Infact anyone could have, given the kind of house-arrest these contestants have to be, day and night fighting and loving the same set of people!

Puneesh is currently the semi-finalist. Whether or not he will make it to the finals will be revealed this Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 11 fans are watching!

