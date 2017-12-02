Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra should leave the house, says poll

Bandgi Kalra should leave the house, thinks the viewers of Bigg Boss 11. Bandgi Kalra should leave the house, thinks the viewers of Bigg Boss 11.

When Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra got nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 11 this week along with Luv Tyagi, the housemates looked quite confident about Luv leaving the house. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta said it loud and clear that Luv will be evicted this weekend. But the viewers of the show don’t agree with Hina and Vikas. For them, it is Bandgi who should walk out of the controversial reality show.

As Indian Express asked its readers about whom they think deserves the least to stay on the Salman Khan hosted show, they came up with Bandgi’s name who got 45 percent votes followed by Luv’s 35 percent and Puneesh’s 20 percent votes. However, it was Bandgi who gave the show more content until now. Luv, on the other hand, has been the ‘bail buddhi’ who only follows Hina’s orders. Puneesh too, to some extent is playing a dirty game inside the house and loses his temper quite early during the luxury budget tasks.

Who do you think will get evicted from @BiggBoss 11 this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) November 28, 2017

But what is that which is going against Bandgi is her relationship with Puneesh. The two have been often caught sharing intimate moments in front of the many cameras despite Salman warning them to not do it as the show is watched by the audience of varied age groups. Initially, it was also being believed that Puneesh and Bandgi are faking their relationship to ensure a longer stay in the show.

Now, will Puneesh and Bandgi’s love story continue after this week’s eviction or will they have to part ways, all of it will only be known in Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. This week the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood will be accompanied by his Tiger Zinda Hai co-actor Katrina Kaif and together they will be releasing a new track “Dil Diyan Gallan’ on the show.

