Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra gets eliminated from the house

Some had seen it coming while others have been left shocked with the latest eviction from Bigg Boss 11. Pretty woman Bandgi Kalra has been evicted after getting the least votes this week. Bandgi was nominated along with lover Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi.

The Punjabi girl from Delhi entered the show confidently with swag and style, and promised to add much entertainment and drama in the show. Sadly though, her spark fizzled out soon and Bandgi looked like a lost kid in the house, until she found a friend in Puneesh.

The two decided to play around a love angle which could help them survive in the game. But what started as a fake love story soon turned into real romance. Puneesh and Bandgi couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were seen snuggling inside blankets every now and then. The couple even locked themselves into a bathroom to spend some cozy time. Host Salman even warned them to not forget about the multiple cameras in the house, which interestingly they did not pay heed to.

While Bandgi made heads turn in the house with her good looks and romance with Puneesh, out in the real world, she made headlines when her boyfriend Dennis Nagpal broke up with her. He alleged that he was done with her insulting their relationship on television screens. Her getting physical with Puneesh on national television also got the buzz rolling that her landlord had reportedly thrown her out of the house, and her father got hospitalised seeing her antics on the show. But her brother refuted all these reports in the media.

For now, Bandgi, who has always wanted to be an actor, will definitely be seen shining on the silver screens. Will you miss Bandgi in Bigg Boss 11, let us know in the comment box below.

