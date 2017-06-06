Salman Khan to return with Bigg Boss new season. Will the commoners snatch attention from celebrities again? Watch video

Salman Khan is set to return with the new season of Bigg Boss. This will be the eighth time he’ll be hosting it. Salman Khan is set to return with the new season of Bigg Boss. This will be the eighth time he’ll be hosting it.

There might be confirmation awaited on whether superstar Salman Khan will return for Dus Ka Dum, but he is surely coming back with the new season of Bigg Boss later this year. Colors CEO Raj Nayak has confirmed about the show’s new installment and the return of the Tubelight actor.

Like the previous edition, the 11th season will also have commoners as participants. It is, however, not certain whether common people will form the entire list of contestants. Last year, there were half commoners and half celebrity contestants. Nayak, who in an interview with indianexpress.com earlier this year had said that he would love to have an all-commoner Bigg Boss, has invited interested people to send their entries, through a teaser video of the new season.

“Here we go all Bigg Boss fans. Auditions open for #BiggBoss 11 with Salman Khan. Presented by Appy Fizz,” Nayak posted on his Facebook page

Bigg Boss 10 went down as one of the most controversial and cling-worthy seasons of the reality show till date, courtesy commoners like Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga. In fact, it was the commoners who grabbed more eyeballs than their celebrity counterparts. Also, the winner of the show was a common man, Noida boy Manveer Gurjar. So, all eyes will be on the contestants’ list this time too and it remains to be seen whether common people will manage to create havoc inside the Bigg Boss house one more time.

Like every year, the show will be expected to roll out in October. This will be the eighth time that Salman will be hosting Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd