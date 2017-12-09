Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan accuses Salman Khan of favouring Shilpa Shinde, watch video

Salman Khan was visibly upset from Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother. Salman Khan was visibly upset from Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother.

After Hina Khan, it seems like commoner Arshi Khan has taken upon herself the responsibility of being the villain of Bigg Boss 11 house. Arshi attacked Shilpa Shinde with her shrewd comments throughout the week and now she has accused the host of the show Salman Khan of being biased towards Shilpa. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Dabangg Khan lambasted Arshi for disrespecting Shilpa’s mother. As the actor tries to reason out with Arshi for her rude behaviour, she retaliated by saying that he never sees what wrong Shilpa does in the house.

However, the statement has come from the same Arshi Khan who was supported by Salman when Priyank brought her personal issue in the house and tried to malign her image on the national television. He also took the case of Luv when she said that he looked at her inappropriately and Priyank once again had to witness Salman’s fury when he body shamed Arshi and Shilpa. Even during the first week of the show, Zubair Khan was ousted from the house by Salman for his inappropriate comments on Arshi.

.@Beingsalmankhan questions Arshi Khan about her comment to Shilpa Shinde. Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar tomorrow at 9 PM to find out what happens! pic.twitter.com/W3A8jyyM4e — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 9, 2017

Well, this is not the first time that Salman has been accused of promoting favouritism in Bigg Boss 11. Earlier, when the Tiger Zinda Hai actor took Hina’s class, she also complained about Salman favouring Shilpa. Also, the Twiterrati gave the title of ‘biased’ to Salman when he called Shilpa’s torturous antics with Vikas funny.

Meanwhile, TV actors Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi and Kishwer Merchant rebuked Arshi’s behaviour with Shilpa’s mother on their Twitter handles. “Being entertaining is great but that doesn’t take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode… Shilpa’s mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame 😡,” tweeted Gauahar.

Being entertaining is great but that doesn’t take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode… Shilpa’s mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame 😡 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 8, 2017

Read what Kamya and Kishwer wrote:

Jus saw last nite’s epi,Madam arshiji i was never ur fan but aap mujhe naapasand bhi nahi thi..lekin jab aapne ek maa ke saamne ussi ki beti ko ghatiya kaha toh ab aapko dekhne ka bhi mann nahi kar raha hai.. shilpa’s mom was too sweet.. made me cry too!! — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 8, 2017

Arshi Ur a sick woman..ilaaj karao apna 🤬

Family episode is always so emotional..To watch and to experience !! It was heartbreaking when I had to keep rewinding everytime I wud rch my mom 😇😰

Loved Shilpa’s mom for what she said 👌

Puneesh’s father was cute too 😊#BB11 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) December 8, 2017

The housemates are grilled by our special guests with some tough questions! Keep watching #BB11 to witness all the drama! @KARISHMAK_TANNA @TheKaranPatel pic.twitter.com/g7Smt6tJlB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017

In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, other ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel, who has been an ardent follower of the show, will enter the house and give the contestants a reality check. Karan will mention about Hina’s habit of lying, Rohan will reveal Priyank’s habit of talking behind Hina’s back and Karishma will appreciate Vikas for using his mind in the game.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd