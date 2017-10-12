Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan kisses Hiten Tejwani, spices up things in the house

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan was seen giving a massage to Hiten Tejwani so that he considered her as the good queen. Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan was seen giving a massage to Hiten Tejwani so that he considered her as the good queen.

Bigg Boss 11 has been truly keeping us entertained with its drama and fights. After the audience saw Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra faking their romance, sources have informed that Arshi Khan is trying her best to woo and stir up an affair with Hiten Tejwani. Sharing the deets, the source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Arshi in a bid to win the task got close to Hiten and kissed him on his cheeks. She later went around the house telling everyone that she kissed Hiten.”

The entire incident left the man embarrassed and he was seen trying to avoid the eyes of the housemates.

During the Raja Rani task, Arshi in a bid to prove herself the good queen had been using her charm to win the competition. Arshi was seen giving a massage to Hiten so that he considered her as the good queen. While on a bid to outdo her, Shilpa decided to massage Hiten’s legs not knowing that Arshi will go ahead to kiss Hiten in order to prove herself a better queen.

Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen locking their horns once again as they both will feel that they deserve to be the first captain of Bigg Boss 11. Puneesh, too will go against Vikas as he will feel that the latter is too emotional to be a leader.

